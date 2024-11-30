Making a list? Welsh clothing manufacturers to check out this Christmas

Stephen Price

For those wanting to ditch fast fashion and add some timeless (and long lasting) pieces to our wardrobes, Wales has more than its fair share of outstanding designers and manufacturers – many of which would make ideal festive gift ideas.

Tis the season to spend spend spend, and clothing is often top of the Christmas lists for many of us, whatever our ages.

All too often, however, the clothing we buy is cheaply made, out of sight, out of mind in other countries – with the cost paid in other ways such as child exploitation or poor treatment of the natural world.

Fast fashion is cheap, easily attainable, and easily discarded. What’s in this season is out the next.

But big players, with Vivienne Westwood’s inspiring line, “Buy less, choose better, and make it last,” no doubt ringing in their ears, are saying ‘no more’.

We need to change for the sake of the planet and for the sake of the poor adults and children making our clothing and suffering the environmental fallout from its manufacturing.

And, I would argue, we also need to do better for our own wellbeing, self worth and identity.

So, what can we do to play our part?



There’s a joy in dressing up, making an effort and looking good – but our escape from the office into our own homes as working places has been an unfortunate nail in the coffin for the need to make a daily effort.

Dressing better offers an opportunity to ditch environmentally damaging, carbon copy fast fashion in favour of timeless pieces too (and there’s always eBay or Vinted to keep the costs down).

And not only that – if budgets allow, we could (and should!) even try and support more home-grown, home-manufactured brands.

A call to action if you will – but here are a few fine Welsh clothing manufacturers with sustainability at their core that would make ideal gifts – or even a gift to yourself with the excuse of supporting local.

Who could argue with that!

Mabli

Mabli’s timeless, thoroughly Welsh designs often take inspiration from old Welsh blanket patterns.

They are a must-have for discerning fasiwnistas, and their children’s-wear is guaranteed to not only stand out but to stand the test of time – with pieces often making their way to younger siblings in time just like good old clothes used to.

Their approach is slow fashion, with an eclectic and vintage inspired aesthetic and it’s easy to see why their popularity knows no bounds.

Hiut

Cardigan’s Hiut have one goal: to do one thing and do it well – and that’s jeans.

Hiut made headlines on Black Friday with their decision to shut down their website in protest at our throwaway society and its impact on the environment.

They are proud to say that they make some of the best jeans in the world. Of course they’d say that – but to buy a pair is to invest in a pair of jeans for a lifetime.

Join their no wash club, or take advantage of free repairs for life if you don’t believe me!

The brand began with the aim of bringing manufacturing back home, to use the skills they have on their doorstep and breathe life back into their town.

Carpenter and Cloth

Carpenter and Cloth have built a solid fan base who are as bowled over by their timeless designs as they are their manufacturing processes – many of their items woven at Melin Teifi, one of the last flannel mills in Wales.

The say: “We are makers, sharing our space, skills and creativity, with a passion for enduring design and soulful craftsmanship, inspired by the qualities of the materials we source and a connection to our environment.”

Weekend Offender

Known for its unfussy and pared-back functional outerwear, Weekend Offender was founded by young entrepreneurs Sam Jones and Rhydian Powell in 2004. Ever since, it has found popularity in the terraces, where it sits next to Adidas’ SPZL line and premiership football scarves. Elin Manon Elin Manon’s designs are boldly and beautifully Welsh to their core. Described as, ‘eclectic, circular and artisan’. Elin Manon is your place to get zero waste, individual designs made from sustainable materials. With a focus on fully fashioned knitwear and fashions from upcycled materials, Elin Manon clothing is made to be characterful yet timeless, opting for smaller collections in limited runs.

Onesta

Onesta has sustainability and ‘giving back’ at its heart. They say: “When you buy from Onesta, you are supporting people, caring for animals, and working every day towards saving our planet.”

They clearly discuss the impacts of cheap clothing, and how sustainable wear costs more, but costs the earth less and often lasts longer.

Another important thing they make clear about their clothing is the humanitarian impact – paying a fair wage to the makers of our clothing means we, too, must be prepared to pay more.

Work Shy

Based in Cardiff, Work Shy design and create organic cotton work jackets intended to last a lifetime.

Since their launch in 2019 they’ve kept to their vision of supporting fellow creatives – offering a sustainable, stylish uniform ‘for freelancers, free thinkers and general hard workers’.

Dati

Dati, made by two sisters from Wales, has a clear focus on reworking fabrics and reducing fabric waste. Dati means ‘good on you’ in Welsh – and they challenge us all to buy in a more considered way. They’re famed for producing one‑off zero waste pieces, created from leftover fabric, recycled cotton and recycled thread. Acai Outdoorwear Based in Flintshire, Acai was founded in 2016 by husband and wife team Joe and Kasia Bromley. The company is on a mission to revolutionise women’s outdoor experiences and to create sustainable and stylish outdoor clothes for women. Corgi Corgi is a family-run business that was founded in 1892 by Carmarthenshire draper Rhys Jones. Today, Corgi is still making those same hand-knitted wool, cotton and cashmere socks, as well as knitwear, in the heart of Carmarthenshire. What’s more, it’s one of the most sustainable brands in Wales and all energy used in Corgi’s factory comes from a 100 per cent renewable source. Dryad Based in Abergavenny, Dryad was founded in 2019 as an outdoor sportswear company for women. After recognising the inequality between genders in the sporting industry and the issue of fast fashion, Dryad’s founder Matt Thomas chose to create a sustainable clothing brand that gave equal opportunities to women in all levels of sport. YMC (You Must Create) Taking its name from a quote by the famous industrial designer Raymond Loewy, “You must create your own design style,” YMC is the brainchild of Newport-born Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins. The edgy and unique brand prides itself on delivering mens, unisex and womenswear that stands the test of time. Upcycled fabrics are utilised to create workwear and clothing made of selvedge denim and corduroy two-pieces that act as year-round mainstays and are often completely unique – a welcome antidote to cheap and soulless seasonal trends. Make Make is an outdoor brand that is working to reduce textile waste one garment at a time. Using surplus materials from across the world, which are typically and unnecessarily bound for landfill, Make works with local communities, such as Welsh surfers and wetsuit and surfboard producers John Purton and Greg Owe, to create products that leave little negative impact on the planet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Wool (@britishwool) p.s. p.s. There are most certainly many more sustainable Welsh brands that haven’t been mentioned – let us know your favourites and we’ll aim to feature them again. p.p.s. I repeat, please don’t criticise home-grown makers for their costs which involve fair wages, transparent manufacturing processes, environmental awareness and many other associated costs that we often leave other countries to pick up the bill for. Down with fast poorly made fashion, and up with home grown soulful clothing that’s built to last and to be repaired. Let’s be proud that we still have Welsh manufacturing and design excellence standing tall among the best brands out there. And where we can, let’s show them our support this Christmas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

