Mid Wales company takes social media by storm with ethical skincare brand

A family-run mid-Wales-based skincare company is growing a legion of fans across the world with the launch of a natural, organic and ethical skincare brand that has been designed to be shared among family members.

Of Nature, based just outside Builth Wells, also has a strong commitment to sustainability and conservation, giving back 40% of profits to projects that protect and restore the environment.

Their products are formulated with the finest plant-based ingredients, prioritising transparency and simplicity in skincare, using the power of nature to provide effective, gentle solutions without compromising Planet Earth.

In a very crowded market, Of Nature is standing head and shoulders above their rivals by taking a slower, more ethical approach into the market – and one that champions sharing, giving back and doing good. And all from their small base in Mid Wales.

We spoke to Emma from Of Nature to find out why their products have been receiving such rave reviews.

Tell us what made you decide to produce your own natural skincare?

We prefer to use the term skincare rather than cosmetics because our products are about more than just appearance—they focus on health and well-being for the skin. Our decision to create our own products came from a combination of passion and necessity.

We’ve always had a deep connection with nature and an interest in wellbeing, and after struggling to find truly natural products that didn’t compromise on quality and suited my sensitive skin, we felt inspired to create our own range.

We wanted products that not only nourish the skin but also respect the environment.

What sets you apart in such an oversaturated market?

At the heart of our brand lies a deep commitment to conservation and sustainability. As a family-run business—comprised of Emma and her two sons—we infuse a personal touch into every product we create.

Our mission goes beyond merely selling skincare; we aspire to inspire a philosophy of living harmoniously with nature. From our thoughtfully chosen ingredients to our eco-friendly packaging, we ensure that our practices minimize our impact on the planet.

Transparency is another cornerstone of our ethos. We want our customers to know exactly what they’re applying to their skin, allowing them to trust that our products are pure, effective, environmentally friendly, and cruelty-free.

We believe skincare should be simple, natural, and enjoyable—not complicated. Our aim is to return to basics by offering high-quality, natural products that provide everything your skin needs without unnecessary fuss. We want to empower people to feel confident in their skincare routines, knowing they’re using something effective and gentle on their skin.

Sustainability

Sustainability is close to the family’s hearts, which is why they design their products to be shareable among households.

This approach not only reduces clutter but also cuts down on packaging waste and lessens the environmental footprint of production. It’s about making skincare mindful—both for the planet and for their rave-reviewing customers’ budgets.

Emma shared: “Our carefully crafted formulations are designed to be used sparingly, ensuring that a little goes a long way. By creating long-lasting products, we aim to provide exceptional value while helping to minimize unnecessary waste.

“Ultimately, we want to make your skincare routine simpler, more sustainable, and something you can genuinely feel good about.”

Some ingredients are familiar, many not, and many offer benefits we’re so used to thinking can’t come from nature. What led you to being such a champion of natural beauty?

Our love for nature has always been our driving force. It’s incredible how much the natural world offers in terms of healing and nourishing properties.

There’s a misconception that powerful skincare can only come from synthetic chemicals, but that’s simply not true.

By researching traditional remedies and working with natural botanicals, that have been used for centuries, we’ve discovered that nature offers solutions that are often more effective and kinder to both the skin and the planet.

We wanted to share that with the world, and so we’ve become advocates for natural beauty.

Many products claim to be clean or ethical, but when you take a closer look, you see they allow ingredients to be used on animals, allow products to be sold in China, contain questionable items—what are your thoughts on that?

We are deeply passionate about this topic. At our core, we believe true ethical practices encompass more than just the ingredients—it’s about the entire product lifecycle. This includes where and how ingredients are sourced, how products are tested, and the sustainability of the packaging.

For instance, we are committed to being 100% cruelty-free, avoiding all harmful chemicals, and we don’t sell in markets like China, where animal testing is required by law.

To ensure our standards remain transparent and verifiable, we sought certifications from highly respected organizations like the Soil Association, PETA, and B Corp. These certifications require rigorous assessments of our practices, which helps us continuously evaluate and improve.

Being truly ethical shouldn’t just be a marketing strategy—it should be the industry standard. We see it as a continuous learning process, and we’re dedicated to evolving as we go.

You give back with every sale, what made you choose your partner charities?

Giving back is at the heart of our mission and supporting conservation charities felt like a natural fit for us. These organisations align closely with our values of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As a brand that relies on nature for its ingredients, we believe it’s our duty to protect the planet and its ecosystems. The organisations that we’ve chosen focus on preserving wildlife and natural habitats, reflecting our commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Through our initiative, PROJECT ONE, we aim to raise £1 million for conservation efforts around the world, including the Amazon, and with a particular focus on projects here in Wales and across the UK.

It’s shocking to realize that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, with one in six species in Wales facing extinction.

By partnering with a local conservation organisation, we’re excited to contribute directly to habitat restoration and support the wildlife that calls Wales and the UK home.

For us, giving back isn’t just an obligation—it’s a way to honour the natural world that sustains us, and to help restore the balance that’s been lost.

Your products really work(!) How did you decide on the specific ingredients in them?

Thank you! We’re thrilled to hear that. Our approach to selecting ingredients is both scientific and intuitive.

We carefully choose plant-based ingredients known for their proven benefits to the skin, prioritizing those backed by research and centuries of traditional use.

We don’t chase trends; instead, we rely on the science behind each ingredient and our deep respect for plant medicine, trusting in nature’s ability to heal and nourish.

Every product is rigorously tested by us to ensure it not only delivers exceptional results but is also gentle and effective. It’s a process of continual refinement until we’re confident each product meets our high standards for both performance and purity.

So what’s next for the company?

We’re constantly exploring new ways to innovate while staying true to our core values. Currently, we’re expanding our product range, focusing on creating more offerings that align with our commitment to natural, sustainable skincare.

At the same time, we’re deep into research to make our packaging even more eco-friendly.

Refill options and zero-waste initiatives are areas we’re really excited about, though they’re more complex than they might seem—but we’re determined to get it right.

Another exciting development is the launch of our ambassador program. We’re building a community of like-minded individuals who share our passion for well-being, conservation, and a love for nature.

By bringing together a diverse group of people, we aim to create a space where we can all grow, inspire each other, and work towards a healthier, more sustainable world.

Our focus is on fostering a community that reflects our brand ethos—supporting well-being, protecting the environment, and nurturing a deeper connection to the natural world.

Where can we buy or try them?

Our products are available directly through our website, with shipping available across the UK.

In addition, we partner with select facial therapists, spas, and wellbeing coaches who share our values, ensuring that our products are stocked in places that align with our commitment to authenticity and sustainability.

Our ambassador program is also expanding, and with the help of our community, we hope to grow our presence throughout the UK.

We occasionally participate in events where customers can experience our products firsthand, and we’re excited to announce the launch of our masterclasses in the new year.

These will offer a unique opportunity to try, learn about, and purchase our products in a more interactive and personalized setting.

To me it’s an added bonus that you’re also a Welsh company. How does working in Wales impact the business?

Being based in Wales is central to our identity—our roots run deep here. The breathtaking landscape and natural beauty of Wales inspire us daily, shaping both our products and our values.

We are committed to working with local businesses whenever possible, supporting small, independent enterprises in the region.

Wales has a rich heritage of herbal and natural remedies, which has profoundly influenced our formulations. This deep connection to nature and tradition is reflected in everything we do.

Moreover, the strong sense of community and respect for the environment that exists here aligns perfectly with our sustainable approach, making Wales not just our home, but a key part of our brand’s philosophy.

On a personal note, I found you via lots of trial and error. And as you know, I’m now singing your praises to everyone I can. Are you finding that is getting your name out there best?

Absolutely! Word of mouth has been an incredibly powerful tool for us. As a small, family-run business, personal recommendations have always been one of the most valuable ways for us to grow.

There’s nothing quite like the trust that genuine customer feedback creates—it’s often what encourages new people to try our products.

We’re so grateful to people like you who believe in what we do and share it with others.

For me, as the creator of our formulations, it’s especially meaningful. Each product is crafted with great care, love, and countless hours of research and testing. Hearing that people are truly benefitting from all that work makes it all worthwhile.

As a gift to Nation.Cymru readers, Of Nature are offering a discount of 20% on new orders with the code nation.cymru20

Find out more here or follow on Instagram.

