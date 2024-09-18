Monmouthshire pub crowned Wales’ best dog friendly venue

Stephen Price

A Monmouthshire pub has earned the coveted title of the best dog-friendly pub in Wales – with nine other Welsh establishments also receiving praise from the judges.

The team at Rover.com sent Cross Border Jack Russel, Luna, and her pet parent, Jeremy on a tour of Wales, taking on the role of tavern testers.

Luna is described as a social butterfly with an infectious personality who can easily adapt to new surroundings. The pair have a routine of visiting pubs three times a week, making them well-experienced and dog-friendly pub experts.

The awards come as new research from Rover reveals that dogs aren’t just welcome in pubs – they’re becoming an essential part of pub culture with 43% of Brits believing dogs are integral to the pub experience.

Top Dog

Rover’s Tavern Tester’s in-depth reviews judged pubs on a range of factors including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, doggie facilities, pet safety, dog behaviour policies and overall experience.

Rover’s Dog-Friendly Pub Awards celebrate the establishments that truly go above and beyond in creating a welcoming and homely environment for four-legged friends.

The Punch House in Monmouth came first in Wales, standing out among the other entries in the top ten, with every detail designed with dog-lovers in mind according to Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care and its expert Tavern Testers, who have meticulously inspected over 110 pubs up and down the country.

From a designated doggie menu to spare leads and first-aid kits, to even offering pets and their pawrents an overnight stay in one of their newly renovated, dog-friendly rooms. The Punch House is a historic inn serving local real ales and seasonal Welsh food. Dogs are welcome in the bar, where there is a doggie menu available. If visitors are keen to stay longer, they can join you for an overnight stay in one of the newly renovated, dog-friendly rooms, ensuring every dog’s comfort. This pub stands out for its ample space, clear signage, and additional touches like spare leads and first aid kits, this pub goes above and beyond to create an outstanding environment for dogs and their owners. The landlady, Vicky, is a dedicated dog lover who personally greets canine visitors with treats and attention.

Other Welsh entrants

Rover singled out nine other Welsh establishments, with their testers travelling from valley to peak to sniff out dog-friendly pubs. The first being The Goose & Cuckoo Inn, Abergavenny.

They wrote: “Nestled in the Upper Llanover Valley, The Goose & Cuckoo Inn is the perfect place for you and your dog to stop for a rest after a hike around the nearby Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (previously known as the Brecon Beacons). This historic inn specialises in real ales and has been voted the Gwent Country Pub of the Year 2024 by CAMRA.

“They even provide canine treats at the bar so your dog doesn’t feel left out. You might need more than a day to explore all this area has to offer, in which case you can book a stay at one of the Goose And Cuckoo’s dog-friendly holiday cottages.”

The Castle Inn, Monmouthshire also had a mention. The team at Rover shared: “At The Castle Inn, the owners will welcome your dogs with open arms. When you visit, you’ll also get to meet the adorably named pub dogs, Pie and Chips. Water bowls and free treats are available, and there’s even dog-friendly accommodation if you want to stay in the area to explore more of the stunning scenery and walks.

“The pub offers a range of delicious meals throughout the day, from light snacks to wholesome pub classics. Dogs are allowed in most of the pub, although there are some dog-free zones.”

Next up came the Captain’s Wife, Penarth.

They shared: “With expansive views across Swanbridge Bay, The Captain’s Wife is the perfect place to stop for a rest after a long coastal walk with your dog. The pet-friendly outdoor seating area offers water bowls for your dog, and there are plenty of delicious pub meals for you to enjoy.

“Afterwards, you can walk out to Sully Island, once visited by pirates and smugglers. But take care… as it’s only reachable at low tide.”

“Bowls at the ready”

The Pump House, Swansea also made the shortlist, with the team writing: “The Pump House is located at Pump House Quay in the heart of Swansea’s Maritime Quarter and welcomes dogs into the bar area. After a long day exploring, staff will help your pup refresh with treats and water bowls at the ready.”

They added: “While your dog relaxes, you can enjoy a hearty pub meal, burger, or a lighter bite. Once you’re both ready, take a stroll down Swansea Beach and enjoy the expansive views across Swansea Bay and to Mumbles Pier.”

The Judges were also impressed with the Beverley, Cardiff, sharing: “Near a huge range of local sights, including Cardiff Castle, Cardiff Museum, The Principality Stadium, and the Millennium Centre, The Beverley is a converted Victorian townhouse full of character features.

“Dogs are welcome in the pub garden and bar. The Beverley is also close to some of Cardiff’s best-loved parks, perfect for a long walk before or after something to eat and drink.”

Also in Cardiff, The Corner House also came in for a special mention. They wrote: “If you’re visiting Cardiff city centre with your dog, The Corner House is the perfect place to stop and rest your legs.

“Dogs are welcome, and there are water bowls available to help them refresh. While your dog relaxes, you can enjoy something from the all-day menu which features modern British and Mediterranean options.”

Next on the list is the Beaufort Arms, Swansea. The judges wrote: “Nestled in the picturesque village of Kittle, The Beaufort Arms is the perfect spot to relax after a day exploring the stunning scenery and beaches of the nearby Gower Peninsula.

“You and your dog will be welcome to chill out in the pub garden or warm up by the fire. There’s also a selection of pub meals made with local produce, plus a range of real ales.”

The Cross Inn, Vale of Glamorgan also had a mention. The team at Rover shared: “If you want to spoil your dog while on a trip to the Vale of Glamorgan, you need to visit The Cross Inn. Watch out for its street food pop-ups, which offer dog-friendly dishes including the Lazy Pup burger.

“There are always water bowls available for your dog to rehydrate and free treats behind the bar. From spring 2025, you and your dog will also be able to stay overnight, with each room including a dog bed, blankets, bowls, toys, and treats.”

The final entry on the list is the Lion Inn, Trellech. The judges wrote: “The Lion Inn is a stunning, stone-built village pub where your dog will be welcome in the bar and lounge areas. The landlords offer water bowls, dog treats, and even a special dog menu.

“While your dog is enjoying their meal, pet parents can sample a range of real ales, ciders, and an extensive menu of homemade food. If you want to stay and enjoy the stunning landscapes of the Wye Valley for longer, the inn also offers dog-friendly accommodation on-site.”

A toast to all the finalists, and to all other dog-friendly establishments in Wales. Iechyd da!

