Nadolig Llawen: Write a Christmas card or letter to Siôn Corn in Welsh

Writing a Christmas card or letter to Sion Corn (Welsh for Santa) in Cymraeg is a great way to connect with loved ones, show appreciation for Welsh culture and convey Christmas cheer – and it couldn’t be easier with these step by step guides for new Welsh speakers.

Even if you’re a native Welsh speaker or a complete novice, these tips will help you create your very own Welsh card or letter to Santa.

So without further ado, let’s start with the cards.

Begin with a Friendly Welsh Welcome.

Send a festive greeting at the top of your card. So here are a few suggestions to get things going:

Nadolig Llawen! – Merry Christmas!

– Merry Christmas! Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! – Happy New Year!

– Happy New Year! Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! – Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

When writing to a specific individual or family, you can personalise it:

Annwyl [Name], – Dear [Name],

I’r teulu annwyl, – Dear family,

Add a Heartfelt Message.

Express yourself in just a couple of sentences. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Gobeithio eich bod chi’n mwynhau’r ŵyl ac yn cael amser arbennig gyda’ch teulu a’ch ffrindiau. (I hope you’re enjoying the holidays and having a special time with family and friends.)

(I hope you’re enjoying the holidays and having a special time with family and friends.) Hoffwn ddymuno i chi Nadolig bendigedig llawn llawenydd a chariad. (I want to wish you a wonderful Christmas filled with joy and love.

(I want to wish you a wonderful Christmas filled with joy and love. Diolch o galon am eich cefnogaeth drwy’r flwyddyn. Nadolig Llawen i chi a phob lwc yn 2025! (Heartfelt thanks for your support throughout the year. Merry Christmas to you and best wishes for 2025!)

Close with a Warm Farewell

Be sure to sign off your card either in a friendly or formal manner:

Gyda chariad, [Your Name] – With love, [Your Name]

– With love, [Your Name] Cofion cynnes, [Your Name] – Warm regards, [Your Name]

– Warm regards, [Your Name] Pob dymuniad da ar gyfer y Flwyddyn Newydd, [Your Name] – Best wishes for the New Year, [Your Name]

For family cards:

Oddi wrth [Your Name] – From [Your Name]

– From [Your Name] Oddi wrth y teulu [Your Family Name] – From the [Your Family Name] family.

Decorate with Welsh Words and Phrases

Stand out

Make your card stand out by adding a sprinkle of festive Welsh words:

Hiraeth – The desire to return home, or to belong.

– The desire to return home, or to belong. Llawenydd – Joy

– Joy Cariad – Love

– Love Heddwch – Peace

– Peace Cymuned – Community

You could even include traditional Welsh Christmas blessings like:

“Nadolig Llawen a heddwch ar y ddaear.”

(Merry Christmas and peace on earth.)

Optional: Provide a Christmas Poem or Verse.

Add a short Welsh poem or Bible passage, if you’re feeling creative.

An especially popular verse is Luke 2:14:

“Gogoniant i Dduw yn y goruchaf, a thangnefedd ar y ddaear, ewyllys da i ddynion.”

(“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”)

Here is an example of a Welsh Christmas Poem you could include:



Mae’r sêr yn wincio fry uwchben



A’r tinsel ar y goeden,



A rwdolff sydd ar gychwyn taith –



Mor faith – ar wib drwy’r wybren.

(Translation)



The stars are winking high above,



And tinsel shines on the tree,



While Rudolph sets out on his journey –



So long – a dash through the sky, carefree.

Add a Festive Touch

Your card should end with a little doodle, sticker, or festive colour that compliments your message. What about a red dragon in a Santa hat?

Writing a Christmas card in Welsh is a wonderful way to spread festive cheer and embrace the beauty of the Welsh language.

With a bit of practice, your card will not only bring joy to its recipient but also help keep the Welsh language alive this holiday season.

So, grab your pen and get started!

Welsh language Christmas cards are becoming a mainstay on the high street and online so support small businesses such as Adra if you can.

Siôn Corn

Christmas is a wonderful holiday and writing a letter to Santa Claus (Siôn Corn in Welsh) is a pleasure for children as well as adults.

If you’re fluent in Welsh or if you’re wanting to encourage your children to learn Cymraeg, why not send Santa your letter in Welsh this year?

Follow this step-by-step guide to create your own Welsh-language letter to Siôn Corn.



Step 1: Greeting Santa🎅

Start your letter with a warm and friendly greeting. In Welsh, you can say:

Annwyl Siôn Corn – Dear Santa Claus

– Dear Santa Claus Helo Siôn Corn – Hello Santa Claus

If you want to be extra polite, you can add:

Sut wyt ti heddiw? – How are you today?

Step 2: Introduce Yourself 🧸

Let Santa know who you are! Include your name and maybe your age. Here’s how you can do it:

Fy enw i yw [Eich Enw]. – My name is [Your Name].

– My name is [Your Name]. Rydw i’n [Eich Oedran] oed. – I am [Your Age] years old.

For example:



Fy enw i yw Megan. Rydw i’n saith oed.



Step 3: Tell Santa If You’ve Been Good🎄

This is the part where you convince Santa you’re on the nice list! Use phrases like:

Rydw i wedi bod yn blentyn da eleni. – I’ve been a good child this year.

– I’ve been a good child this year. Rydw i’n helpu Mam a Dad gartref. – I help Mum and Dad at home.

– I help Mum and Dad at home. Rydw i’n ceisio fy ngorau bob amser. – I always try my best.

If you want to be honest about a few naughty moments, you can say:

Weithiau, rydw i wedi bod ychydig yn ddrwg, ond rydw i’n ceisio bod yn well. – Sometimes, I’ve been a little naughty, but I’m trying to be better.

Step 4: Ask for Gifts 🎁

This is the exciting part! Politely ask Siôn Corn for what you’d like for Christmas. Here’s how to write your wish list:

Hoffwn i gael [Eich Gofynion] os gwelwch yn dda. – I would like to have [Your Requests] please.

– I would like to have [Your Requests] please. Hoffwn i dderbyn… – I would like to receive…

Examples:

Hoffwn i gael beic newydd os gwelwch yn dda. – I would like a new bike, please.

– I would like a new bike, please. Hoffwn i dderbyn teganau anifeiliaid fferm. – I would like to receive farm animal toys.

Step 5: Mention the Treats You’ve Left 🥛 🍪

Santa and his reindeer work hard on Christmas Eve, so it’s thoughtful to let him know you’ve left them some treats.

Rydw i wedi gadael ychydig o fwyd i ti a’r ceirw. – I’ve left some food for you and the reindeer.

– I’ve left some food for you and the reindeer. Gobeithio byddwch chi’n mwynhau’r llaeth, bisgedi, mins pei a moron! – I hope you enjoy the milk, cookies, mince pie, and carrots!

Step 6: Say Thank You and Goodbye

End your letter with gratitude and a festive farewell.

Here are some ideas:

Diolch yn fawr, Siôn Corn! – Thank you very much, Santa!

– Thank you very much, Santa! Dwi’n edrych ymlaen at y Nadolig. – I’m looking forward to Christmas.

– I’m looking forward to Christmas. Hwyl am y tro! – Bye for now!

– Bye for now! Nadolig Llawen! – Merry Christmas!

Example Letter

Here’s a full example to inspire you:

Annwyl Siôn Corn,

Sut wyt ti heddiw? Fy enw i yw Tomos, ac rydw i’n wyth oed. Rydw i wedi bod yn blentyn da eleni. Rydw i’n helpu gyda’r golchi llestri ac yn glanhau fy stafell.

Hoffwn i gael lego mawr a llyfr stori os gwelwch yn dda. Byddwn yn hapus iawn!

Rydw i wedi gadael ychydig o fwyd i ti a’r ceirw. Gobeithio byddwch chi’n mwynhau’r llaeth, bisgedi a moron!

Hwyl am y tro,

Tomos

xxx



Step 6: Send Your Letter! 📬

Once your letter is written, decorate it with drawings or stickers to make it extra special. Then send it to:

Siôn Corn,

Ogof Sion Corn,

Gwlad Y Ceirw,

XM4 5HQ

(Yes, letters addressed in Welsh will reach him too!)

Why Write to Santa in Welsh? 🌟

Writing a letter to Siôn Corn is a fantastic way to practice Welsh in a fun and festive context. It’s also a great opportunity for children to use their creativity and learn about Welsh traditions.

So grab some pens and paper, and let the magic begin. Who knows? Your letter might even inspire Siôn Corn to reply in Welsh!

