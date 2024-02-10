Nation.Cymru launches inclusive camera club

Nation.Cymru is pleased to announce the launch of an inclusive camera club – open to all ages and abilities who would like to share their photos from the length and breadth of Wales with the rest of the world.

We’d love to share your images with our wide audience – and not just shots from our beautiful national parks and coastline, but the overlooked corners of Wales – our cities, valleys, towns and villages too.

From cityscapes, wildlife or architectural gems to transportation, standing stones, pets and people – it’s all fair game.

And so are images that reflect ‘the real Wales’ – whether that might be litter, pollution, a pylon or wind farm.

The choice is yours

Perhaps you’d like to share a shot from a holiday, a museum, a sporting event or the living room before heading on the school run on St David’s Day.

Or do you have the cutest pooch or craziest cat in Wales and have the photos to prove it?

Maybe you have a favourite tree or flower, or a gorgeous shot of a newborn baby that you’d love to share with the world – we’d love to offer you a space to share your snaps from across Wales.

Nation.Cymru Camera Club entries can be taken on a mobile phone or camera – we’ll leave that choice to you.

Rules are simple – email [email protected] with the photo and some background info – where it was taken and by whom (with express permission if any humans are in shot) so that we can credit the photos to you.

Socials

A few times a month, we’ll share a selection of your images on our website and across our social media platforms – currently Facebook, Instagram and X.

We have also launched a dedicated Nation.Cymru Camera Club Facebook group which anyone can join.

The Nation.Cymru Camera Club is open to anyone, anywhere, but photos must be recent; have been taken within Wales and not shared elsewhere beforehand.

We will also accept short videos (up to 60 seconds) that are sent via a WeTransfer link – drone shots, waterfalls, animal antics – you name it.

Get your favourite shot to us any time of day throughout the year at [email protected] or simply post them on our Facebook group.

We look forward to seeing (and sharing) your submissions soon!

Please note – images will be retained by Nation.Cymru and may be used for future editorial purposes. This includes images posted on our Facebook group and sent on email.

Names and permissions are essential for any people featured.

We expect a high number of entries so please only send us one entry at a time.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to use each photo or video submitted, but we hope it inspires you to get snapping!

