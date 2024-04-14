New photography book explores the beauty of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park

Stephen Price

A new book featuring outstanding photography by Nick Jenkins has been released this month which aims to highlight the beauty and contrast of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The National Park is comprised of undulating river valleys, waterfalls, dense woodland and mountain summits – covering some 520 square miles of south and mid Wales and includes parts of Powys, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Rhondda and Merthyr Tydfil.

From the summit of Cairn Fan Nedd to the snow covered hills of Mynydd Illtyd Common, Nick Jenkins aims to take readers you on a tour of the most picturesque parts of the National Park, including Pen y Fan and Corn Du, Blaen y Glyn Waterfall, Talybont Valley and Reservoir, Llanthony Priory, Brecon and Monmouth Canal, Pen y Fal (Sugar Loaf) Mountain and many more.

World-leading photographer

Nick Jenkins has been an outdoor photographer for over 15 years.

During this time he has visited many of the UK’s national parks, including Bannau Brycheiniog, Eryri, the Pembrokeshire Coast, the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales, as well as many international destinations, including India, Nepal, Slovakia, Iceland, Croatia and the Czech Republic among others.

Nick always aims to capture the emotive quality and sense of awe he experiences when walking through the countryside.

This compact collection of Nick’s photographs, taken all over one of Wales’s most scenic areas, makes it a perfect souvenir for visitors to the area or a gift for anyone living in or near the National Park.

Passion

Nick says: “For a number of years now I have pursued landscape photography all over the UK and abroad.

“My passion for landscapes grew, I guess, from my love of the countryside in general.

“I seek out and explore woodlands, forests, rivers, waterfalls, legally accessible countryside and any other beautiful outdoor locations I can find. Nowhere is safe from me.

“I must confess, the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park has so much to offer in terms of rugged landscapes, high hills, waterfalls and deep valleys that I could reasonably spend ages and ages here and still, in all probability, miss something!”

This is the first in a planned four-book series documenting the Welsh National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty through Nick’s photography.

Other titles in the series will include the Pembrokeshire Coast, Eryri and Gower.

Bannau Brycheiniog by Nick Jenkins is available for £9.99 direct from Graffeg and most good book stores and is also available as an e-book.

