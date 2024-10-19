New poetry collection shares an insight into the challenges of living with a terminal illness

A new collection of poetry written by the late Emily Thomas, and curated posthumously by her family & friends, has been published to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Emily, who grew up in Penarth and lived in Cardiff with her husband and son, offers a personal and emotional account of her life with secondary breast cancer.

The poems provide an insight into the challenges and experiences of living with a terminal illness and stand as a lasting tribute to her creative work.

Captured in poetry

Diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at 37, Emily Thomas began documenting her experience through poetry on her Instagram account, @notmuchrhymeswithcancer.

Her writing quickly resonated with many, capturing the emotional complexity of her diagnosis, treatment, and life as a young mother.

Thomas’ poems reflect the reality of facing a life-limiting illness, exploring themes of grief, hope, and resilience.

The collection is divided into nine chapters, concluding with an optimistic final chapter titled Joy. Through this structure, Not Much Rhymes With Cancer presents a nuanced view of living with secondary breast cancer, balancing the hardships of the disease with moments of positivity.

Impact

Thomas’ poetry provides a candid look at the emotional and physical toll of secondary breast cancer.

Poems like I’m a Real Poet Now explore the social and personal difficulties that come with visible illness, while Change personifies cancer as a constant presence in her life.

Despite the focus on her battle with cancer, the poems also highlight moments of gratitude and strength, particularly in A Love Letter to My Body, where she acknowledges what her body has endured through both motherhood and treatment.

Community

Community is a recurring theme throughout Thomas’ work.

Wonder Women celebrates the network of friends, family, and the wider breast cancer community who supported her during her illness.

This community extended beyond her personal circle; in 2021, Thomas co-founded The Naked Poets, a virtual poetry series aimed at giving others affected by breast cancer a platform to share their experiences.

Thomas was also a proponent of integrative oncology, combining conventional treatment with holistic approaches to support her physical and emotional well-being, which is reflected in her writing.

Legacy

Following her passing in 2022, Thomas’ husband, Lee, along with family and friends, decided to publish Not Much Rhymes With Cancer to honour her legacy.

A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to Make 2nds Count, a charity that raises awareness and funds research for secondary breast cancer.

The charity focuses on improving the quality of life for those living with the disease, which is also known as metastatic or stage IV breast cancer.

Emily Thomas’ work continues to resonate with readers, offering a personal perspective on the reality of secondary breast cancer.

Not Much Rhymes With Cancer is now available in Waterstones, Valley Publishing, and WHSmith.

For more information and to support Make 2nds Count, visit make2ndscount.co.uk.

