Nine Welsh locations named among ‘UK’s 13 most beautiful secret beaches’

A whopping nine Welsh locations have been named among the ‘13 most beautiful secret beaches with no tourists in the UK’ – although the results might surprise many of us here in Wales.

In an article published on The Express on Saturday 18 May, Christopher Sharp shared a list of some of the UK’s best secret beaches which can only be reached on foot.

According to Sharp, some of the best beaches in the UK are hidden away in remote coves or off the beaten track. He shared “Although a few of these iconic places can be reached by coach or car, others can only be accessed at certain times of the day or via precipitous footpaths.”

Welsh dominated list

In the heavily Wales-featured piece, the first Welsh location to make an appearance is Porth Swtan on Ynys Môn, which some refer to as Church Bay.

Sharp says: “Made of thousands of pebbles, it’s located in the Holyhead region.

Visit Wales said: “Church Bay (Porth Swtan) beach is located between Carmel Head and Holy Island on the northwest of Anglesey.

“Church Bay is so called because of the nearby St Rhuddlad’s Church, Llanrhuddlad which is visible from the bay. A steep footpath from the village leads down to a beautiful bay made up of rocks, pebbles and sand.”

Porth Dinllaen is the next Welsh location mentioned.

The author writes: “Porth Dinllaen is an old Welsh fishing village looking out onto the Irish Sea. Located close to the larger town of Morfa Nefyn, its beach can be accessed by car, by bus and on foot.

“For those arriving by car, parking is free for members of the National Trust who warn that some ticket machines only accept coins.”

Up next is Culver Hole, a medieval dovecote located in Gower.

Sharp says: “There are several theories about what the cave was used for whether it was as a smuggler’s hiding spot or as a pigeon house.

“One of the openings to the cave is around four metres above the beach.”

The fourth Welsh location featured on the list of best-hidden beaches in the UK is Llanddwyn Island and Llanddwyn Beach.

Sharp writes: “Despite being referred to as an island, Llanddwyn is connected to the mainland except when the tide is at its highest.

The beach is located near Newborough Warren and features rock outcrops, historic buildings, and rolling sand dunes.”

Next up is Traeth Llyfn in Pembrokeshire located between Porthgain and Abereiddi.

“Unlike other beaches, it is only accessible via the coastal path, but once clambered down to there is plenty of room for people to spread out.”

“Due to its remote location, there are very few facilities and users are encouraged to take their rubbish home.”

“Glistening water”

The reporter remains in Pembrokeshire for his next choice – Skrinkle Haven.

He writes: “This beach sits between Old Castle Head and Lydstep Point close to the village of Manorbier.

“A small bay, it is enveloped by steep cliffs which force users to traverse steep steps to the beach and the glistening water below.”

Remaining in Pembrokeshire, Sharp’s next choice is Porthselau Beach.

He says: “It faces north west giving visitors excellent views of St David’s Head. According to thebeachguide at low tide, it is possible to walk over to Whitesands beach”

Heading north, the next Welsh location under the spotlight is Porth Iagoon the Llyn Peninsula.

“With two headlands it is well sheltered from the wind and can be accessed via a coast path that winds along by the sea. The beach is also overlooked by an old hill fort that used to be act as a lookout.”

The surprising last entry in the list of ’secret beaches’ is the ever-popular Rhossili.

Sharp writes: “Visit Wales describes Rhossili Bay as an “iconic destination”, one with panoramic views of the landscape and plenty of opportunities for walking.

“It holds the title as the first beach in the UK to be awarded Britains’ Best Beach by TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice. Rhossili Bay was also once voted as the ninth best beach in the world.”

The full list

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

Knockvologan Beach, on the Isle of Mull

Luskentyre Beach in the Outer Hebrides

Crackington Haven Beach, Cornwall

Porth Swtan

Porth Dinllaen

Culver Hole, Gower

Llanddwyn Island

Traeth Llyfn, Pembrokeshire

Skrinkle Haven, Pembrokeshire

Porthselau Beach, Pembrokeshire

Porth Iago, Llŷn, Gwynedd

Rhossili, Gower

