NRW share ways to be great outdoors this Christmas

From taking dog poo bags to a bin, saying ‘hello’ or ‘shwmae’ to those you pass by (the Welsh way for all the uninitiated), or keeping dogs under control, NRW has shared some advice on how to approach your time outdoors this season.

Whether it’s a crisp winter stroll, a pre-Christmas dinner jaunt to build up an appetite, or a Boxing Day walk to blow away the cobwebs, the festive period is a time when many will be getting outdoors and enjoying the countryside.

From snow-capped hills and frosty fields to brisk beaches, Wales is brimming with beautiful and rugged scenery that can be carefully enjoyed in the winter.

The recent stormy weather has certainly taken its toll on the great Welsh outdoors, with many footpaths and trails obstructed by fallen trees.

With that in mind, we’re asking people to take extra care when out and about, to take heed of local advice and keep in mind the ongoing risk of falling trees and branches weakened during the storms.