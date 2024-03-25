Only one Welsh entry makes ‘Top 20 friendliest cities in the UK’ list

A new UK-wide poll has revealed a list of the ‘Top 20 friendliest cities in the UK’ – with London coming out in first place and only one entry for Wales.

The research was commissioned by Bluestone National Park Resort to shine a light on the positive impact good neighbourhoods and strong communities can have on people’s happiness and wellbeing as part of its “Welcome to our Neighbourhood” campaign.

The poll revealed the 15 qualities that make a perfect neighbour with trustworthy (71 percent), quiet (57 percent) and kind (53 percent) topping the list

Traits

Half of the respondents want to live next door to someone who is helpful, while being reliable and thoughtful about those around them were the other top traits (47 percent).

In contrast to the fifth (21 percent) who say their perfect neighbour is chatty, one in four prefer someone who keeps themselves to themselves.

An overwhelming 97 percent of people admitted that having good neighbours and a community around them is good for their mental health.

According to the results, one in five insist that they couldn’t live without their neighbours, while 57 percent say that having good neighbours around them gives them a sense of belonging.

In fact, over half (55 percent) feel that strong neighbourly relationships are key to happy communities.

Claire Lewis, Head of Guest Experience at the popular holiday destination in Pembrokeshire, said: “Creating a sense of community at our resort is a huge part of our offering to guests.

“We want to provide not just luxury accommodation, but a space for families and friends to create unforgettable memories together. From kayaking across our lake, exploring the beautiful natural surroundings of Pembrokeshire’s beaches, coast path and harbours, to recharging in the resort’s award-winning Well Spa, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Almost half of respondents (47 percent) believe that having a strong community around them helps to build confidence, with men (51 percent) relying on their community for confidence more than women (44 percent).

Surprising results

Surprisingly, Londoners were most likely to say they’re friends with their neighbours (73 percent), followed by those from Edinburgh (70 percent), Stoke-on-Trent (68 percent), Plymouth (65 percent) and Cardiff (65 percent).

While over 60s are most likely (86 percent) to say hello to their neighbours with Gen Z the least likely (47 percent).

The findings also show that the onscreen families we’d most like to live next door to is the Weasleys (19 percent) from Harry Potter, followed by the Trotters (14 percent) from Only Fools and Horses and The Royles (12 percent) from the Royle Family.

However, bottom of the dream on-screen neighbours pile were the eccentric Cattons, as featured in one of the biggest films from last year, Saltburn, with just one in twenty (five percent) admitting they’d like them to live next door.

Despite the nation relying on community, nearly half (46 percent) don’t know the full names of their neighbours, and more than one in ten (13 percent) have no idea what the people who live next door to them are called.

Ignorance is bliss (for some)

One in twenty (four percent) admit they completely ignore their neighbours when they walk past each other, with a third (36 percent) insisting they’re glad their neighbour doesn’t speak to them, as they don’t want them to stop and chat.

And for the fifth of Brits (19 percent) who haven’t spoken to their neighbours recently, it’s been over four months since they uttered a word to each other.

The research, commissioned by Bluestone National Park Resort , also highlighted how problematic neighbours can be, with over two thirds (69 percent) insisting that having difficult neighbours can make their life hell.

So much so that over a quarter of Brits (27 percent) have decided to move homes or leave a neighbourhood because the people living next door were so hard to get along with.

And on average, difficult neighbours have played a part in a decision to move four times.

Cities most likely to be friends with their neighbours

London 73% Edinburgh 70% Stoke-on-Trent 68% Plymouth 65% Cardiff 65% Birmingham 64% Leicester 64% Leeds 63% Manchester 62% Sheffield 61% Brighton 61% Norwich = Cambridge 59% Glasglow 58% Bristol 58% Newcastle upon Tyne 56% Belfast 56% Nottingham 55% Oxford 52% Liverpool 51%

