Popular north Wales filming locations revealed as House of the Dragon returns

Following the release of the second season of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon on 17 June, Creative Wales is celebrating the stunning north Wales locations that are attracting major film and television productions to the region.

The second season of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon features scenes from a host of north Wales beauty spots across the region including Gwynedd, Ynys Môn and Conwy and is set to put a spotlight on the coastlines, beaches, islands and landscapes that make north Wales a must-visit destination.

Various locations across the region doubled for The Vale, the Riverlands and Dragonstone in the latest series, following Creative Wales’s support, including two old Welsh quarries being used as exteriors for Dragonstone and Harrenhal castles.

Creative Wales has also revealed other filming locations used by productions across north Wales, including Hidden, The Almond and the Seahorse, Six Minutes to Midnight, and Requiem.

Growing industry

The growing film industry in north Wales is not only putting a spotlight on the incredible locations across the region but is creating new opportunities and jobs for local people.

With Creative Wales’ support, House of the Dragon alone created 250 jobs for people in the region, all facilitated through CrewHQ, a Warner Bros. Discovery training initiative.

Creative Wales is a Welsh Government agency, established in 2020, to support the creative industries in Wales across screen, animation, and games sectors. The organisation harnesses the power and talent within Welsh creative sectors, driving growth in the Welsh economy and recognition for the talent coming out of Wales.

Joedi Langley, Head of Sector Development at Creative Wales, said: “The second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon includes stunning scenes that were filmed in different locations across the north Wales region, including on Ynys Môn, Conwy and in Barmouth, Gwynedd.

“HBO is in good company. north Wales has been the chosen location for several high-profile productions, including feature film The Almond and the Seahorse starring Rebel Wilson, TV series The Watchmen for Sky Atlantic, Severn Screen’s Hidden | Craith for BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer, and factual programme Welcome to Wrexham for FX.”

Joedi added: “I’m confident that these productions chose north Wales because of the region’s choice of diverse, stunning landscapes, from Snowdonia National Park to the coastline and ancient castles, not to mention world-class studio space and talented crew.

“We’ve attracted some major players in recent years, including Sky, HBO and Netflix, which are all helping to grow Wales’ reputation as a first-class filming location and tourist destination.”

“Creative Wales is committed to driving the development of the Film and TV industry in Wales, by offering funding support to production companies looking to locate in Wales, and funding skills and talent opportunities that both nurture young talent and upskill working professionals.”

Now, Creative Wales has revealed some of the stunning locations chosen to feature in the upcoming HBO series, showcasing Wales’ beautiful backdrops, rich culture and heritage.

Ed Talfan, Creative Director of Severn Screen says: “North Wales is a dream location for film and television projects. Dramatic landscapes abound – from the rugged beauty of Eryri to the sweeping coastlines, the region has everything.

“We spent three years making the series HIDDEN/CRAITH – and shot in locations across the north. The landscape played such an integral part in creating a real sense of place throughout the series. It really is a very special place.”

Barmouth

This stunning seaside town with broad beaches has made an appearance in HBO’s blockbuster hit, House of the Dragon. If you want to see this bustling town for yourself, hop on the bus at Caegwyn in Llanfair.

Ynys Môn

When you’re captivated by the ongoing feud between the Targaryen’s and the Hightower’s, eager-eyed fans may notice the familiar scenery of the Ynys Môn coast. There is plenty to be discovered from the rich culture of this island with an array of wonderful wildlife and plants. Only an hour train journey from Bangor, Ynys Môn is the perfect place for a day trip.

Conwy

Only a two-minute walk from the town centre of Conwy, Conwy Castle is filled with culture and captivating surroundings, lies the castle town of Conwy in the heart of north Wales.

Watchmen

Penrhyn Castle, Gwynedd

Built in the early 19th century and only a 45-minute drive from Gwynedd, Penrhyn Castle’s alluring architecture, lavish interiors and fabulous fine art collection, combined with a long history of social unrest and the longest-running industrial dispute in British history, is a great place to absorb some Welsh history.

The Almond and the Seahorse

Wrexham

Home to Ryan Reynolds football club as well as being filled with culture, creativity, and captivating surroundings, Wrexham is certainly a city on the rise. With an active train station, you can visit Wrexham at your leisure from anywhere in the UK.

Six Minutes to Midnight

Llandudno Seafront, Conwy

Only an hour train journey from Bangor, why not visit the stunning seaside scenery at Llandudno Seafront stretching almost two miles long, an attraction that’s not to be missed. Built in 1884, showcasing vivacious Victorian architecture, Llandudno is the perfect place to see the sights that the north Wales coast has to offer.

Requiem

Dolgellau, Gwynedd

Wander through the old town of Dolgellau and take in the tantalising town filled with community spirit and captivating culture ripe with history.

Beddgelert

Hop on the train to Beddgelert, a village and community in the Eryri, Wales surrounded by stunning sceneries and beguiling backdrops for screen productions. Beddgelert is also the heart of the legend of Gelert, with the tropes of loyalty and protection being at the heart of this community.

The Great Orme

Take a tram from Great Orme Tram Station to see the Great Orme’s natural splendour, complimented by sweeping landscapes and a rife history are certainly worth the journey to the top to observe the broad lands that sweep across north Wales.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

At only an 18-minute drive from Wrexham, discover the wonders of north Wales with 11 miles of captivating canals and countryside views spanning across two countries where you will encounter aqueducts, tunnels, and viaducts along this wondrous route.

Bodnant Garden

Home to world famous gardens and national treasures lies Bodant Garden. Filled with gorgeous greenery and luscious lands to wander through at your leisure.

Llyn Tegid

With its very own train station, lies the Llyn Tegid with its stunning blue waters and shimmering shine, a great place of escapism to take in the sceneries of north Wales. Taking in the scenery has never been so easy!

