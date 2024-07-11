RSPB Cymru has the holidays covered with packed summer programme

With summer holidays just around the corner, RSPB Cymru has put together a packed programme of events for a wild summer at nature reserves across Wales.

Showcasing some of Wales’s best and often rare species, from birds, bees and butterflies to reptiles and wildflowers, and located in stunning surroundings, their Welsh nature reserves are wonderful places to explore nature.

Whether you fancy having a go at lino printing or watercolour painting, bat detecting, bug safaris, and pond dipping or an abundance of wildlife walks or even a night under the stars in a Big Wild Sleepout, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

A few of their top picks

South Stack

Puffin Watch at South Stack

Join them on a guided walk to visit their busy seabird colony. This month will be the last month to see the wonderful variety of seabirds before they make their way out to the sea over winter. To catch a glimpse of the popular Puffins, one of their guides will be helping to point out where best to spot them and provide key facts about their lives and habits. Whether you’re a fan of the Guillemot or partial to a Puffin, their walks will cover a range of topics from their socialising habits to their biology. Come over to see them before they leave.

It’s best to bring your binoculars or scopes to enhance your experience of seeing the seabirds. They do hire them out here if you find yourselves without a pair.

Bring a good pair of shoes as there are lots of steps but it’s worth it to take in the beautiful sights.

Make sure to pack appropriate resources based on the weather i.e., suncream/water if it’s hot.

This event is weather dependent. You will be notified in advance should any cancellations occur.

Date: 18 July & 20 July

Time: 11am – 12.30pm

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Members £8 / Non-Members £10

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ southstackcliffs

Puffin Self-Guided Trail at South Stack

It’s time to learn about puffins! Can you answer the questions to their clues on the Puffin trail? Pick up your activity book at the Visitor Hub and claim your prize…

Each activity book contains questions for their trail which will lead you around various parts of the nature reserve. Find the logs with the clues and pop your answers down in your activity book. All participants will receive a certificate and a small prize at the end of the trail.

Date: until 28 July

Time: 9.30am – 4pm

Cost/Booking details: £4 per trail

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ southstackcliffs

Lino Printing Workshop at South Stack

Discover the art of lino printing here at RSPB South Stack. Local artist Lora will guide you through the various steps, from carving intricate designs to rolling and transferring. From Puffins to strawberries, there’s no bounds to your creativity here. Whether you would like to make a card for someone or an art print for your home, this is a perfect opportunity to get stuck in!

No prior experience necessary, this workshop is perfect for beginners and seasoned crafters alike. So, bring your friends, family, or just yourself, and enjoy a creative afternoon.

Please note: This workshop is not suitable for children under the age of 12. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

Date: 20 July

Time: 10.30am – 12.30pm

Cost/Booking details: £20

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ southstackcliffs

Watercolour Painting at South Stack

Join talented artist Lora for a watercolour session out on the nature reserve. Be inspired by the beautiful scenery that’s on offer and see what you can create. Whether you’re a seasoned artist, or someone who’s just starting out, they will tailor the experience to suit you.

Date: 26 July

Time: 10.30am – 12.30pm

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Members £10 / Non-Members £12

South Stack in Bloom

Join RSPP Cymru to celebrate the incredible flora across the nature reserve. Nature walks, children’s activities and plenty to see and buy from local stallholders.

Date: 27 – 28 July

Time: 10am – 4.30pm

Cost/ Booking details: Free entry. Individual crafts price may vary.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ southstackcliffs

Conwy

Bug Safari

From the tops of the trees to the depths of the pond, you’ll explore different habitats and take a closer look at the incredible insects that live there!

Date: Sessions available every week throughout the summer holidays – Tuesday 23, Thursday 25, & Tuesday 30 July. Thursday 1, Thursday 8, Tuesday 13, Thursday 15, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22, Tuesday 27 August.

Time: 11am – 12.30pm.

Cost/Booking details: Child RSPB Member £7 / Child Non-Member £9 / Adult Non-Member £3. Cost includes entry fee for duration of event only. Advanced booking essential.

See all available sessions and book tickets here:

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

FunPlay Friday (3 – 8 years old)

They will be putting out loads of stuff to play with – get stuck into den building, badge making, and much more!

Date: Friday 26 July

Time: 11am – 3pm

Cost/Booking details: Free entry to the event only. Normal entrance fees apply for non-members if going around the reserve.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Wild Wednesday Walks – New for 2024

Bring the whole family for a walk on the wild side and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy with their friendly guides! They’ll be focusing on a different theme every week.

Date: Every Wednesday from 24 July – 28 August.

Time: Times will vary each week.

Cost/Booking details: Child RSPB Member £7 / Child Non-Member £9 / Adult Non-Member £3. Cost includes entry fee for duration of event only. See all available sessions and book tickets here:

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Young Birder Walk (6 years +)

Know a young person who is bonkers about birds? Capture their interest early and inspire the next generation of birdwatchers!

Date: Saturday 17 August

Time: 10 am – 12pm

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Members £4/ Non-Members £5. Cost includes entry fee for duration of event only.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Guided Wildlife Walk

Join knowledgeable guides and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy, as they aim to spot 50 bird species in just a few hours!

Date: Fortnightly. Saturday 20 July. Saturday 3, 17 & 31 August.

Time: 11 am – 1pm.

Cost/Booking details: £4 per person. Normal entrance fees apply.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Big Wild Sleepout!

Don’t miss this opportunity to spend a night under the stars at RSPB Conwy nature reserve. Discover magnificent moths, brilliant bats, tasty campfire treats, and much more.

Date: Saturday 3 August – Sunday 4 August

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Members: Adult £31, Child £23/ Non-Members: Adult £39, Child £29. Booking required.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Conwy Farmers’ Market

Buy your fresh vegetables, local meats, cheeses, jams, pickles, and lots more.

Date: Wednesday 31 July & 28 August.

Time: 9am – 1pm

Cost/Booking details: Free entry to the market. No dogs allowed, except registered assistance dogs.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Lake Vyrnwy

Bat Walk at Lake Vyrnwy

Join Vibrant Vyrnwy and take a walk around Rhiwargor Waterfall learning all about bats and identifying the different species that make Lake Vyrnwy their home.

They will be kitted out with Bat Detectors so you can listen in to the fascinating communication of bats and distinguish different species by their echolocation.

Date: Friday 26 July

Time: 8pm – 10pm

Cost/Booking: FREE, booking essential. Please book by email [email protected]

Moth Morning & Breakfast at Lake Vyrnwy

Back by popular demand! Join Vibrant Vyrnwy for a Moth Morning and Breakfast. You will meet over tea & coffee before opening the first moth trap and try to identify different species using books, ID charts and keys. Breakfast baps will be served around mid-morning before then heading over to the new Tree Nursery to open the second moth trap and discover different moth species. Picnics are welcome at the tree nursery beside the river.

Date: 22 August

Time: 9am – 1pm

Cost/Booking: FREE including breakfast, booking essential. Please book by email [email protected]. Please indicate when booking your breakfast choice of either meat or vegetarian bap.

Ynys-Hir

Creepy crawlies and Crafts at RSPB Ynys-hir

Come and discover the wildlife of RSPB Ynys-hir. Look for bugs and creepy crawlies. Get close to nature and discover your wild artistic side with nature crafts.

Date: Tuesday 23 July & Thursday 8 August

Time: 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Cost/Booking details: £8 per child (£2 Accompanying adult). Sessions suitable for 4–11-year-olds. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ ynys-hir

Fire skills and campfire cooking at RSPB Ynys-hir

Learn how to light a fire, gathering kindle and using fire flints. Once the fire is going, you will do some campfire cooking.

Date: Tuesday 30 July

Time: 1.30pm – 4pm

Cost/Booking details: £10/child (£2 Accompanying adult). This session is for 8–12-year-olds and all children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ ynys-hir

Newport Wetlands

Bumblebee ID and guided walk with Claire Fidler at Newport Wetlands

Newport Wetlands is home to a fabulous variety of bumblebees including the seven common species and two very special ones! Come along to their guided walk and ID workshop where you will learn all about these species; how to identify them, their lifecycle, field skills and ways you can help maintain and improve numbers in your garden and green spaces.

This is an amazing opportunity to delve into the bumblebee world and learn from Claire who has spent years surveying and monitoring these brilliant little insects. This workshop is recommended for adults or young people aged 16-24.

Date: 24 July

Time: 11am – 1pm

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Members £6.60 / Non-Members £8 / 16-24 years olds £6

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ newportwetlands

Summer Pond dipping at Newport Wetlands

Discover the underwater life at Newport Wetlands. Their knowledgeable team will be on hand to help with identification and ensure you have a great pond dipping experience!

You will have exclusive access to the pond dipping area and your own equipment and spotting sheets to help you identify the creatures you catch. Suitable for children of ages 4 and above and must accompanied by an adult.

Date: 23/ 24/ 29/ 30 / 31 July & 5/ 6/ 7/ 12/ 13/ 14 August

Time: Morning session 10.30 – 11.30am / Afternoon session 1 – 2 pm

Cost/Booking details: Child RSPB Member £5.50 / Child Non-Member £6.40

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ newportwetlands

For more information and details on how to book a summer event in nature, visit https://events.rspb.org.uk/ Cymru

