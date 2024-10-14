S4C celebrates new Welsh speakers

S4C will celebrate new Welsh speakers this year by taking part in ‘Wythnos Dathlu Dysgu Cymraeg’ (Welsh learners’ celebration week), between 14-18 October, in partnership with BBC Radio Cymru and The National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The week is held to coincide with Shwmae Su’mae Day on 15 October, and it is an opportunity to draw attention to the channel’s content which helps people learn the language.

S4C offers a host of resources for learners at all stages. As the only Welsh TV channel in the world, it boasts a wide range of content with something to suit everyone.

A good starting point is the Dysgu Cymraeg (Learning Welsh) section of the S4C website specifically for learners; S4C.cymru/learnwelsh. This website gives all the information learners need to feel at home with S4C, and to get to know the channel’s content.

On demand

All S4C programmes are available to watch on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, and a special section of programmes appealing to Welsh learners can be found on S4C Clic.

Among them are all episodes of Iaith ar Daith, a series that invites some of the biggest names in Wales, or who have a Welsh connection, to learn Welsh. You can follow the journey of Steps superstar Ian ‘H’ Watkins, former international rugby player Josh Navidi, and DJ and singer Aleighcia Scott as they get to grips with learning the language in the company of their mentors.

In Y Sîn, Francesca Sciarrillo and Joe Healy, former winners of Welsh Learner of the Year (Francesca won in the Urdd Eisteddfod 2019, and Joe in the National Eisteddfod 2022) explore the young creative scene in Wales.

Comedian Elis James goes on a personal journey to find out more about the history of the Welsh language in the series Stori’r Iaith.

Taith Bywyd is a series in which presenter Owain Williams takes some of Wales’ well-known faces on a journey to meet the people who changed their lives and influenced them. Discover the harrowing, funny and entertaining stories of the world-famous guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd, the presenter, influencer and activist Jess Davies, and former Member of Parliament Sian James among many more.

You’ll find special content for learners on S4C’s social media platforms. Learners can follow YouTube, Instagram, X or TikTok for short videos to support their learning.

“Special opportunity”

Watching and reading the news is a great way to learn and improve Welsh skills, and on the Newyddion S4C website and app there is a “Dysgu Cymraeg” tab, with extra help for learners.

Another option is to sign up for a Dysgu Cymraeg S4C newsletter on the website. Every month a newsletter will be sent out with news about the channel’s content, as well as vocabulary and tips for learning.

BBC Radio Cymru and The National Welsh Learning Centre have been hosting Wythnos Dathlu Dysgu Cymraeg for new Welsh learners and speakers for several years, and S4C is proud to join this year to support the event.

Sara Peacock, Head of S4C’s Strategic Team, who leads its Welsh Language Strategy, says: “As someone who has learned Welsh as an adult myself, I understand how important the media is in the language learning journey. We at S4C also recognise the key role new learners and speakers play in the future of our language, while we all move towards the aim of a million Welsh speakers.

“This week is a special opportunity for us to thank and celebrate everyone who makes the effort, whether taking those first steps or brushing up on linguistic skills – there is something for everyone on S4C.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of The National Centre for Learning Welsh says: “Creating opportunities for our learners to use and enjoy their Welsh outside the classroom is an important part of the Centre’s work, and Wythnos Dathlu Dysgu Cymraeg is a good way of promoting all there is to offer new speakers.

“It is also an opportunity to get a taste of the inspiring stories of many of our learners as well as drawing attention to the various opportunities to learn the language. We are very proud that S4C is joining the celebration this year, and we look forward to enjoying a week of entertaining programmes and items.”

