‘Shear’ hwyl captured at alpaca glamping retreat

Visitors to Wales are being welcomed to experience a feeling they can’t get anywhere else this year, as described by a little Welsh word with a big meaning.

Hwyl is said to have no direct translation in English and multiple interpretations, the most popular broadly meaning a deep state of joy that comes from being totally immersed in the moment.

In 2016, the world became aware of Scandinavian ‘hygge’, the word and mood of a feeling of cosy contentment but now, Wales is hoping even more people around the world visit the nation to experience its own unique ambience, which can’t be enjoyed anywhere other than Wales this year.

Visit Wales has also enlisted Maxine Hughes, known for explaining the Welsh language to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the global hit TV show Welcome to Wrexham, to extend the invite to visitors worldwide to ‘feel the hwyl.’

Hwyl is felt through the exhilaration and emotional fervour of a new adventure or through peaceful contentment, the ‘ahhhh!’ when your shoulders drop into pure relaxation in a spa, or when you lose yourself in nature.

The embodiment of hwyl

For Alice Pond and Kevin Jones, the alpaca aficionados behind Hush Hush Glamping and Fostings Alpacas in Presteigne, they find hwyl in hosting their herd of 30 alpacas and have another nine crias (baby alpacas) due to be born in late Spring and early Summer.

For the past six years, guests have been switching city lights for starry nights, hosted by the herd at idyllic Fostings Glamping Farm in Kinnerton, Mid Wales.

“Alpacas really embody hwyl,” says Alice. “They enjoy everything life has to offer and are always present in the moment, never worrying about tomorrow.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the spirit of Hwyl with our resident alpacas. We offer guests the chance to slow down, connect with nature, and embrace a perfect dose of hwyl – whether unwinding in the hot tub or finding calm in the gentle presence of our alpacas.”

Hush Hush’s alpacas have their own idea of hwyl. Most like friendly Jodie, thrive on social interaction and ‘pronking’ – a style of bouncing like Bambi across the fields, usually at dusk. Efa, Lavender, Lola, Ghost and Sweetpea (who are mother, daughter, sisters, aunties and nieces related to each other), are similarly boisterous.

“But they each have their own temperaments,” says Alice, “with some being more laid back and very content taking life slowly. Whichever approach they take, they’re all hwyl and are an absolute pleasure to keep; alpacas are curious, friendly animals.

“Wales offers so many options for hwyl with breathtaking landscapes, like a fairytale frozen in time, making the feeling so unique. At Hush Hush we invite visitors to savour life’s simple, magical moments.”

This wide-open, distraction-free tranquility is captured in Visit Wales’ campaign, and highlights the ‘hwyl’ to be felt in being able to reset and rejuvenate while savouring much-needed downtime.

Describing the effect hwyl has on your state of well-being, Dr Awel Vaughan-Evans, a psychologist from Bangor University said: “The interesting thing about hwyl is it comes to life in both relaxing and energetic environments. On one hand, hwyl can release dopamine, fire neurotransmitters and raise the heartbeat, creating a prolonged sense of euphoria. Alternatively, it can slow it right down with endorphins reducing stress, causing the entire body to relax. Essentially, hwyl is your own particular form of happiness.”

Dr Noemi Picco, a mathematician originally from Italy but now working at Swansea University, said: “There’s a definite formula for hwyl. If you combine unburdened adventure with unparalleled beauty, and with the warm ‘croeso’ (‘welcome’ in English) of the Welsh people with the epic landscapes of Wales, you get hwyl. And you can only find that in Wales.”

Welcome to Wrexham’s Maxine Hughes is now based in Washington D.C. She said: “I spent most of my childhood in Conwy outside on the coast. We’ve got a deep appreciation for the outdoors and having fun here, whether it’s warm or wet, dry or cold. Our landscape and willingness to embrace the outdoors is part of the beauty of hwyl.”

