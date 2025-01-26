Show your love for overlooked animals following St Dwynwen’s Day

Yesterday was Dydd Santes Dwynwen – a day that is considered to be the Welsh equivalent to Valentine’s Day – and RSPCA Cymru is hoping that love will be in the air for some of the pets that have been so far overlooked in their search for a forever home.

Kiwi, main photo, is currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “Kiwi is a border collie crossbreed who is around a year old.

“Kiwi has been lucky enough to have found love from foster homes but it just hasn’t quite worked out for Kiwi. Kiwi has shown us how he responds to loving owners and boy is he ready to find his forever home with his forever people.

“He is so gentle and loving and loves to snooze in the sunshine and rest his head on his soft toys. He loves everyone that walks him and builds relationships quickly. Kiwi loves the garden and needs somewhere secure to run about.

“We are desperately hoping that Dydd Santes Dwynwen will be the chance for Kiwi to find the love of his life!”

Waiting

Also at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre black and white cat Clover and rabbit Lenny are also waiting patiently for their forever homes!

Sarah said Clover – who came into RSPCA after being rescued from a multi-cat home – loves attention and loves anything dangly to play with!

“Clover is such an affectionate and sweet girl who loves attention and will greet you with a happy tail she seeks out cwtches!

“She could easily thrive with other pets and her loving and gentle nature would also make her a great companion for children of primary school age.”

While Lenny the lionhead is also looking for a home this Dydd Santes Dwynwen! He is RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre’s ‘long-stay’ bunny and has sadly so far been overlooked by potential adopters.

“He is being rehomed as a single bun due to poor eyesight issues – or could potentially be introduced to another rabbit extremely gradually.” said Sarah. “He loves his treat ball, toys, tunnels, sleeping, running, making noise.

“We really hope love is in the air for Kiwi, Lenny and Clover as they all deserve their own loving home! However, we also have many other rescued pets looking for their perfect adopter so please keep an eye on our social media and Find A Pet page.”

Desperate

Staff and volunteers at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are doing all they can to spread the word about the lovely Roxy, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, who is around a year old.

Roxy came into RSPCA in January 2024 when she was just four months old and was released for rehoming in September – but sadly love has not come her way.

Behaviour and Welfare Advisor Hayley Moorey said: “Roxy is such a sweet, cuddly, affectionate girl and she just wants to snuggle up with people!

“She just really hates kennels and finds it very difficult to cope here so we hope this St Dwynwen’s Day she will find the perfect loving home she deserves!

“Roxy is looking for an adult-only home and someone who has the time and patience to help her settle into a new routine and environment. She would love a garden to run around in and could live with another calm dog.

“She’s such a lovely girl and will make a lovely companion once settled!”

At RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre in Penllergaer, Swansea – which is run by RSPCA Llys Nini Branch – everyone is hoping this month will be the month for dogs Frank, Aela, Lola and cats Gizmo and Rose.

American Bulldog Frank is looking for a best friend to love. He is a gentle giant and can be shy at first but is an extremely loyal boy once he gets to know you.

Animal Centre Manager Gary Weeks said: “Frank loves to play with his human friends, do zoomies and play with his rope toys. He has a gentle soul and has a lot of love to give.

“He would suit a quiet family home with experience of a bull dog breed which will help him relax and feel secure.

“Frank came into Llys Nini through the RSPCA Inspectorate back in 2023 – so it’s about time he gets to enjoy his next chapter. He is just waiting for his forever home so he can thrive as the lovely dog he is.”

Sisters Lola (aged 10 years old) and Aela (13 years old) came into the centre together and they share a close bond.

“We desperately hope these two could be the perfect match for someone this Dydd Santes Dwynwen as they are already a perfect match together as best friends,” said Gary.

“It would be wonderful if they could be adopted together, as they provide each other with companionship and comfort.

“They love running, playing fetch, and spending time outdoors. Whether it’s chasing after their favourite ball or enjoying a leisurely stroll, they are always ready for an adventure. Despite their age – they are full of life and enthusiasm.

“They came into Llys Nini care from the RSPCA Inspectorate and both have undergone major operations. Lola arrived with masses around her abdomen which were removed along with 23 teeth! But she has bounced back – along with Aela – and they are now ready for their new chapter.” Aela also has Kidney Disease – however she is currently doing really well on just a kidney diet and has no medication.

Three-year-old cats Gizmo and Rose are are brother and sister – and have so much love to give!

“Since being with us we have found the pair to be really lovely cats, if you are looking for affection then these could be the ones for you,” said Gary.

“Rose loves to snuggle and lick your ears while Gizmo can’t wait to be cwtched in your arms while licking your face. Gizmo and Rose would make great additions to the family – anyone would be lucky to have such sweet cats.”

Hope

Thanks to the many rehoming and Adoptober stories spread far and wide across England and Wales along with the hard work and dedication from centre staff – new statistics reveal that across the 14 RSPCA National Centres there was a 36% increase in dog adoptions in October compared to the previous month and a 7% increase in cat adoptions. Whilst the 135 independently-run branches across England and Wales continue to work incredibly hard to rehome the hundreds of pets in their care.

It is also encouraging that the numbers of animals placed in temporary emergency boarding (which is used until a space opens up for them at a RSPCA rehoming centre) – has dropped by 17.5% – although the numbers of animals entering the RSPCA through cruelty and neglect cases remains high.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places in centres for rescued animals, said: “We are delighted to see adoptions for cats and dogs going up across the board in our centres for Adoptober. It also has been fantastic to see some of the longest stay residents finally finding their forever homes too at our national centres and at our dedicated branches too.

“As well as Adoptober – RSPCA frontline officers have been working to support families to keep pets in loving homes and other initiatives including The RSPCA Pet Food Bank project – have helped to reduce numbers of pets being placed in emergency boarding.

“However the hard work never stops – as we continue to plough on each day with rehoming all the animals across the year that come into our care – and plead to those who are looking to take on a pet to rehome a rescue pet.

“Our rehoming centres are still crying out for people who have the desire, dedication, time, facilities and willingness to step forward and offer to adopt our long stay animals. They can do this with the confidence that the RSPCA rehoming team will give them all the help, advice and support they need to make the animals transition from centre to home a positive one.”

Campaign

This Winter the RSPCA – which is marking its 200th year – has launched its Join the Winter Rescue campaign which calls on the public to support the RSPCA so they can continue their life-saving work during the busy winter period at a time when pet abandonments are on the increase.

The charity announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 – a rise of 30% in just three years.

The charity, which in 2024 celebrated its 200th anniversary, believes these shocking statistics are due to an increase in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many.

If you would like to adopt a pet, visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage.

