The Englishman who wants to be one in a million Welsh speakers

Londoner Simon Gregory started learning Welsh in 2020 after he heard of the Welsh Government’s target to reach a million Welsh speakers by 2050 and is now helping to set up a Welsh Language Society in the UK’s capital.

Simon, a retired bank worker, had no prior connection with Wales but felt he would like to learn the language in order to support a unique culture in Britain. He now counts learning Welsh as his main interest.

Simon started learning Welsh in an online class with Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region, run by Swansea University on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith

Simon explained: “I find the Welsh language very interesting, and I’ve learned a lot about the culture and history of Wales.

“As I live in London, I don’t see or hear the language often, but I make an effort to find opportunities to speak the language.

“I’m now helping establish a branch of the Welsh Language Society (Cymdeithas yr Iaith) in London and I also volunteer on the Peace Petition project, transcribing the names and addresses of those who signed the petition in 1923/1924.

“I joined the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s scheme to pair fluent Welsh speakers with learners, Siarad, and now have a Welsh speaking partner in Porthcawl (we speak via WhatsApp) and a learner who lives in my area (we meet in a café).

“I’m a member of Côr Gwalia, a men’s choir in London and I enjoy reading Welsh books and watching S4C, especially Pobol y Cwm! I also visit Wales as often as possible.”

Admiration

Learn Welsh tutor, Tracey Eccott, has been teaching Simon online for the last few years. She’s delighted to have Simon in the class, as his enthusiasm is contagious, and he brings humour and positivity to the virtual classroom.

“I admire the way Simon has proactively sought opportunities to use the language socially,” explains Tracey.

“His willingness to take advantage of opportunities to practise his Welsh, face-to-face in London, during various residential courses in Wales and by participating in online activities, is key to his success as a new speaker.”

Learn Welsh classes are available through the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

