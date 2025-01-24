The Nigerian learning Welsh to get to know Wales better

Kayode Aseweje moved to Wales from Nigeria in 2019 to study Law, and is making headlines after learning Welsh as a way to get to know Wales and Welsh culture better.

Kayode’s inspiring Welsh language-learning journey began on Duolingo in 2021, before he moved on to a Learn Welsh course for beginners in 2023.

Kayode works as a paralegal for the NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, having graduated from the University of South Wales, and follows a Learn Welsh course through the Work Welsh scheme run by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The Work Welsh scheme strengthens Welsh language skills in the workplace, offering varied, flexible, and fully-funded training to employers.

“Language is about culture”

Kayode explains: “Before I came here to study, I didn’t really know much about the language, and knew very little about Wales as a country. As I was living in Wales, I wanted to learn more about the language.

“I enjoy learning about new things, about history and culture, and learning the language is a way for me to get to know Wales a bit better.”

Kayode has an interest in languages, and can speak French, English, Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin (Creole) and a bit of Hausa. “Language is about culture”, Kayode explains, and he says that the best thing about learning Welsh is that it has helped him have a better understanding of Wales.

“I’ve been learning about the Mabinogion legends, about songs, and discovering new things. I’ve learnt about the national anthem, and I’ve visited Evan and James James’ memorial at Parc Ynysangharad in Pontypridd.”

Cymuned/Community

Kayode lives in Pontypridd, and enjoyed visiting the National Eisteddfod, which was held in the town during August. He volunteered in the Maes D Welsh learners’ village, serving tea and coffee to visitors, and had the opportunity to explore, listen to talks and watch films.

Outside work, Kayode describes himself as a creative person who enjoys acting and singing. He has taken part in shows at the Sherman theatre in Cardiff, and often sings at church.

His advice to anyone wanting to learn Welsh is to go for it and be open minded. He says, “Moving from another country and learning a new language can feel daunting, but, it’s a way to discover more about the culture. If there’s an opportunity to learn Welsh, take it and go for it.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, says, “It’s fantastic to hear about Kayode’s language journey and the valuable experiences he’s had through learning Welsh.

“Around 2,000 employers have taken part in our Work Welsh scheme to date, creating new opportunities for people to enjoy learning and speaking Welsh.”

Kayode’s aim in the future is to continue learning the language, and use it socially, and professionally at work.

The National Centre for Learning Welsh provides training programmes under its popular Work Welsh scheme, as well as free courses for the education workforce and young people. For further information, visit learnwelsh.cymru

