The power of local: Music that builds community

Tesni Hughes

Growing up on Ynys Môn, music has always been more than a pastime for me – it’s been a lifeline.

Whether it’s the songs that played on repeat during my teenage years or the gigs I’ve been lucky enough to perform in, music has always been my anchor.

It’s the universal language that connects us all, and yet, for far too long, it felt like Anglesey’s young people were missing out on the magic of live music happening right on their doorstep.

That’s why I helped start Miwsig Môr a Mynydd.

This isn’t just about organising gigs – it’s about creating something that lasts. It’s about making sure that live music isn’t seen as something that only happens in big cities or far-off festivals, but as something that can thrive in our own communities, on our own terms.

Cymuned

Our first event at Wellman’s in Llangefni back in November was everything we hoped it would be.

The lineup – Maes Parcio, Buddug, and Celt – showed off the sheer depth of talent we have right here in Wales, and the crowd’s energy was electric.

People sang along, danced, and most importantly, came together. That’s the beauty of music – it creates moments that remind us what it means to be part of a community.

But none of this would have been possible without the support of Llwyddo’n Lleol.

Their funding gave us the foundation to take that first step, to organize a gig without the financial pressure of going out of pocket ourselves.

That little boost – the safety net to trial something new – was a game-changer. It allowed us to test the waters, to see if there was demand for live music events on Anglesey.

And the response we got proved we were onto something special.

Creation, resistance and hope

Music is so much more than entertainment. It’s an act of creation, of resistance, of hope. It’s a way of saying, “We belong here, and we have something to share.”

For young people especially, it’s a lifeline – a way to express themselves, connect with others, and feel seen. That’s why it’s so vital to create spaces for live music here on Ynys Môn.

Every gig we put on is a step toward building a music scene that young people can feel proud of, something that inspires them to dream big without feeling like they have to leave home behind.

I won’t lie – organising gigs isn’t always easy. It takes time, effort, and a lot of passion. But when I look back at our first event, I know it’s worth every second.

Seeing the crowd come alive, hearing the buzz of excitement in the room, and knowing we’d created something meaningful – that’s what it’s all about.

The truth is, we don’t have to look far for talent. The bands we featured at our first event were incredible, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s so much creativity bubbling away here in our communities, just waiting for the chance to shine. That’s what Miwsig Môr a Mynydd is here for: to give those voices a platform and to show young people that they can chase their dreams right here, in the place they call home.

Creating a movement

Looking ahead, we’re already dreaming about what’s next. While nothing is confirmed yet, our goal is clear: to keep building, to keep bringing people together, and to keep proving that local music has the power to transform communities.

Music has the ability to heal, to inspire, and to bring hope, but only if we nurture it.

We need to create spaces where people can come together, where young people feel empowered to create and share, and where local talent is celebrated for the treasure it is.

It’s not just about putting on gigs; it’s about creating a movement, a culture, and a legacy.

The more we support local music, the stronger our communities become. It’s not just about what happens on stage – it’s about the pride and connection that ripple out into everyday life.

That’s what Miwsig Môr a Mynydd is about for me. It’s about creating something bigger than myself, something that brings people joy and reminds us all of the power of keeping things local.

To anyone reading this: don’t wait for change to come from somewhere else. Build it where you are. Your community is worth it, and so are you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

