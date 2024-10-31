The Welsh music project that has spent the last decade changing lives

Emily Cartwright

In recent weeks, Welsh musical talent has garnered considerable media attention, thanks to high-profile events like the Cardiff Music City Festival, the Welsh Music Prize, and Sŵn Festival. While Wales has played host to some of the world’s biggest stars at its national stadium, grassroots music venues and festivals have been working tirelessly to attract audiences amidst ongoing economic challenges and uncertainty. Amid this flurry of press coverage, a lesser-known talent development programme has quietly been shaping the future of Welsh music, creating a steady stream of emerging talent that is now catching the eye of the global music scene.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Forté Project stands proudly as Wales’ longest serving and most successful music talent development programme, with a decade-long legacy of supporting and elevating the next generation of musical creators. Since its launch, Forté has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing some of Wales’s best and brightest talents, guiding emerging artists to national and international recognition. Founded with the vision of empowering young Welsh musicians, Forté Project has become a vital force in the Welsh art scene, offering unparalleled support and opportunities to those looking to break into the industry.

As Forté Project marks ten years of nurturing Welsh Musical talent, it does so with the steadfast support of the Beacon Cymru initiative, a programme devoted to reshaping the future of arts in Wales. Beacon Cymru’s mission is clear and impactful: to create meaningful opportunities and provide essential resources and guidance for young artists. By prioritising access, knowledge, and resilience, the Forté Project has become a key catalyst for emerging musicians, transforming potential into flourishing careers.

This initiative offers aspiring musicians a comprehensive suite of support, designed to not only open doors but also equip them with the skills needed to succeed.

“We want artists not only to experience unique opportunities but also to have the skills and knowledge to thrive in those moments,” says Spike Griffiths, Forté Project director.

Key offerings include live gig opportunities for essential stage experience, exclusive access to industry figures and networking events, and industry masterclasses that delve into the business and technical side of music. Forté also prioritises wellness support, addressing artists’ mental health and wellbeing to foster creativity and emotional resilience. Financial assistance is available as well, either directly or through guidance in securing grants, helping musicians further their musical endeavours.

This powerful initiative started through the combined passions of the director, Spike Griffiths and Lead Officer, Rich Samuel. They state that they “saw a gap in the resources for young musicians in Wales and wanted to create a sustainable path for talent development, to truly nurture the next generation of artists in a way that reflects the rich culture of this region”.

Driven by this vision, the project was established through the combined support of five local authorities – Vale of Glamorgan CBC, Merthyr Tydfil CBC, Caerphilly CBC, Rhondda Cynon Taf CBC, and Bridgend CBC — who recognised the need for a programme dedicated to helping emerging welsh talent thrive. Before Forté, there was no distinct talent development model in Wales. Therefore over time, “we’ve been able to develop a programme to fill that gap. With support from a wide range of stakeholders, partners and funders to provide provision for young people across Wales” commented Beacons Cymru.

Forté is also dedicated to supporting artists’ growth, mentally, financially and creatively. As previously mentioned, the project offers access to professional recording facilities and rehearsal spaces, Forté allows musicians to develop and refine their skills in ways which might not have been possible otherwise. Access to the industry can be a huge challenge and the programme enables artists to experience their true potential during their time in the project.

Griffiths adds that their “aim is that those who we support can present their best work and grow their profile to audiences in Wales and beyond.” Mentorship is another key component of Forté’s support. Each artist has access to experienced industry mentors who provide advice on both creative direction and career planning. Mentors offer valuable advice, helping mentees navigate challenges, set goals, and make informed decisions about their musical journey. Through this mentorship, it aids artists overcome financial and technical hurdles through tailored and practical. This includes organising collaboration between artists.

For instance, Forté’s alumni Hana Lili and Dead Method collaborated on music that gained airplay on BBC Wales. The programme additionally facilitated recording sessions with top-level producers, such as was the case for Lila Zing who worked with Welsh Music Prize nominee, Don Leisure. Forte also connects their artists with professional songwriters to help them hone their craft; some artists have even gained input from songwriter Corey Sanders who has written a track for Callum Scott (for the song ‘You are the Reason’ which gained over 1 billion YouTube views).

Through these extensive support systems, Forte Project ensures that young musicians in Wales can grow their talent, overcome challenges, and make a meaningful impact on their audiences.

Over the past decade, Forte has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of Wales’s most promising musical talents. Many of Forté’s alumni have achieved significant success, establishing themselves not only within Wales but also on the global stage as well. One prominent talent, Alex Stacey, went onward from the project and co-wrote Onerepublic’s hit single Start Again, which was then featured on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. His successes continued as he still writes for artists such as Caity Baiser, Bellah Mae and Ella Henderson.

Many of Forte’s artists have also received the esteemed Triskel Award, an honour given to emerging artists at the Welsh Music Prize ceremony. Notable recipients include Hana Lili, 2019 winner, who has gone on to be a support act for global superstars Coldplay on their tour, a remarkable achievement that placed her in front of international audiences. Forté Project consistently produces celebrated talent, driving the Welsh music industry forward. The programme’s impact is evident in both the success of its alumni and the broader recognition of Welsh music across global audiences.

As Forté Project enters its tenth year, the programme’s ambitions are greater than ever, with plans to expand its reach across more regions of Wales, create new opportunities for international collaboration, and launch initiatives that will support an even more diverse range of young talent.

“By the time the 10th edition of the Forté Project comes to its conclusion, we will have developed 100 Welsh artists, which is a huge milestone for us as a project,” says Rich Samuel. “Whilst it’s easy to pat ourselves on the back, we know the hard work into developing the future of Welsh music doesn’t stop with this edition. We want to continue to innovate in our approach, inspire the next generation of artists and continue to develop young people into the best versions of themselves.”

In 2024, Forté Projects’ refreshed team, new partners and innovative ideas are being set to bring even more opportunities across Wales. This year, the project will support once again a new 10 artists, handpicked by a panel of 100 industry professionals from across the UK, enabling a broader range of voices.

The 10 selected artists will embark on a curated tour of 10 venues across Wales, including stops at new venues and festivals. Griffiths reiterates that “As we look ahead, our mission is to ensure that every young artist in Wales has the opportunity to develop their talent and achieve their potential, with the support they need to thrive.”

For young artists eager to take their musical careers to the next level, Forté Project applications are currently open.

This is an exciting opportunity for Welsh artists looking to join a transformative programme that offers resources, mentorship, and performance opportunities tailored to support emerging talent.

Applications are open until November 3rd at 11:59pm. Interested artists should visit https://forteproject.co.uk/apply to submit their applications and learn more.

Find out more about the Forte Project alumni here – https://forteproject.co.uk/artists

