The Welsh sports stars sharing the ride with new concept café

Amelia Jones

If you’ve been driving along the A48 lately, chances are you’ve noticed the buzz around the new café that’s quickly become a hotspot for coffee lovers and car enthusiasts alike.

Since opening their doors last week at what was the Old Post House pub between Cardiff and Cowbridge, Baffle Haus has attracted a loyal crowd, with visitors coming from all over.

But what makes this place stand out? While it’s a café at heart, Baffle Haus offers much more than just speciality coffee – it’s become the ultimate man cave for anyone passionate about cars, bikes and great food.

We spoke to Sam Daymond, one of the co-founders to learn more about the origins of Baffle Haus and what is sets it apart as a lifestyle destination.

The Origins

Baffle Haus was co-founded by Wales rugby star George North, cricketer Andrew Salter and local entrepreneur Sam Daymond. They were university friends brought together by their love of cars, motorbikes and quality coffee.

They noticed a gap in the market for a place that combined their passions, “We didn’t really plan on opening a café initially. We noticed that there were lots of places for car enthusiasts to gather, but very few offering the kind of coffee we loved. So, we decided to create our own space,” Daymond explained.

Prior to setting up shop, they had an enthusiast-based Instagram page, which allowed them to establish an online presence well in advance of opening their business. This strategy was inspired by a piece of advice Salter received from a career’s advisor at his cricket club: “They said just start a Facebook group or an Instagram page so that once you try and open, you’re not going from a standstill start.”

Their page quickly gained traction, attracting a few thousand local followers. This early build-up of interest meant that when their first café in Abergavenny opened, they reduced the scramble to find new customers.

After the success of their Abergavenny branch, this December, Baffle Haus took over the vacant Old Post building along the A48 that had been waiting for new life.

Its prime location, visible from the busy road, has helped it become a destination for locals and visitors alike.

The Ultimate Man Cave

While Baffle Haus is a café, it has evolved into something much more. It’s quite hard to describe. Picture this: vintage motorcycles, sleek cars lined up in the car park, the smell of freshly brewed coffee, and how could I forget their collaboration with Tiny Rebel?

As Daymond says, “Our niche is automotive, and we get a lot of enthusiasts, but we also see families, and people who just appreciate the nostalgia of classic bikes and cars. It’s a blend of passions, where people can come together, share stories, and enjoy great food and drinks.”

While the café draws in a loyal crowd of automotive enthusiasts, Daymond and his co-founders have worked hard to create a space that’s inclusive. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to appreciate the atmosphere or the quality food and coffee on offer.

Their moto, “Share the Ride,” goes beyond cars and bikes, instead reflecting their emphasis on community and connection. The café naturally fosters connections, with the lifestyle theme serving as an icebreaker where visitors can easily strike up conversations with those who share their interests. It creates a space where people can connect, whether they are arriving in a group or flying solo.

Building a Strong Team

Behind the scenes, Baffle Haus is driven by a team that’s as passionate about creating a great experience. Daymond, North, and Salter bring their sporting backgrounds into the business, focusing on teamwork and cultivating a positive work environment.

When talking about what makes him most proud, Daymond said it was building the team. He explained how they had built a close-knit family in the last café and wanted to the same in this new branch: “I think it’s just as important in this sort of environment as it is in a sport environment to make sure everyone gets on.”

Looking to the Future

Though Baffle Haus is still in its early days, Daymond and his team have big plans. As they continue to grow and settle into their new space, the café will start offering more events and experiences, from car and bike meets to themed nights.

In their Abergavenny branch they often run themed evenings, where food is paired with a genre of music or motorbike. He spoke about an Italian night they held, where they had a pizza vendor and live music. So, there is so much more to look forward to…

For anyone looking to start their own lifestyle brand or business, Daymond offers some sound advice, he says the key is to, “Start small and work hard.”

