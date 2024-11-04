Three Welsh entries feature on ‘UK’s Top 10 Scenic Running Routes’

Wales has come out top in a quest to find the UK’s most scenic running routes, with two other entries making the coveted top ten.

Running groups, social posts and Strava accounts are growing in popularity, with searches for ‘Good running routes’ increasing by 177% in the past month alone.

With that in mind, experts from Kudos Run at GO Outdoors have named the most scenic runs in the UK, and Pyg Track features.

Georgina Eastabrook, author and running enthusiast at Kudos Run commented: “The UK has plenty of gorgeous running routes, from the Lake District to Pembrokeshire, and recently we have seen an increase in people looking to get started on their running journey.



“A good running route is one that makes you want to run and one that you find entertaining. I would recommend starting your running journey with an easy-grade run and mixing your runs with intervals of slow walks. As you become more confident, you can increase the amount of time and length of your runs.

“We have looked at the number of Strava and Instagram posts, as well as the grade and length of each run to reveal the most scenic runs in the UK.”

Stackpole

Stackpole in Pembrokeshire is home to the UK’s most scenic run. The 8.76km run is graded as an easy run and the route ‘Grassy Hills’ has over 70 photos on Strava.

The region has over 111,000 posts dedicated to it on Instagram, and runners mention the ‘fantastic views’ and ‘white sand beaches’ in reviews of the route.

In second place, is another Welsh running route, Pyg Track in Eryri, with a scenic running score of 9.54/10.

Pyg Track is a 5.04km run which is graded as ‘hard’. The track is steep in areas with rocky terrain and should only be run once you feel confident running on different surfaces and in different conditions.

The run has 105 photos on Strava and over 173,000 on Instagram.

The route has a constant, gradual elevation, and whilst the higher tracks allow for beautiful views, it may be a struggle for those who are not comfortable running.

In joint third place is Derwent Water in the Lake District and Tennyson Down in the Isle of Wight.

Both are regarded as easy routes. Derwent Water is a 6.17km running route which offers views of Derwent Water Lake. Tennyson Down is a slightly shorter running route that takes an average of 35 minutes to run. The run offers views of the coastline and has been posted on Strava nearly 100 times.

Porthdinllaen on the Llyn Peninsula comes in at 5th place, the last of the Welsh entries, but the same location is also highlighted in the list of the best easy and scenic running routes for new runners, where it comes in third.

Located in North-West Wales, this 5.67km run offers beach views and astonishing sights of the Welsh coastline. Runners enjoy the flatness of the running route.

Newbies

Tennyson Down in the Isle of Wight takes first place as the Derwent Water as the best scenic run for people just starting their running journey.

The 4.87km route is perfect for those starting programmes such as ‘Couch to 5k’, and offers coastal views. The route has over 90 photos, showing the beautiful coastline of the Isle of Wight, and its easy grading means that it is great for new runners who don’t want to push themselves too hard.

In joint-first place is Derwent Water, a 6.17km running route in the Lake District. Next to the town of Keswick, Derwent water offers a scenic run with views of the water.

Runners can refresh and refuel themselves in one of the many cafes and eateries near to the run. This run is slightly longer, at just over 6km, if you feel fatigued or that you cannot continue running, taking a few minutes break by walking at a brisk pace is a good way to regain your breath.

Porthdinllaen in Llyn Peninsula, Wales takes third place on the list of the best easy and scenic running routes for new runners.

Safety

Georgina continues: “When choosing a running route, it is important to keep in mind your safety. Make sure that a close family member or friend knows where you plan to run, and keep your running routes within your limits. While running is a great way to push yourself, going too far can result in injury.

“It is also important that you keep hills and uneven terrain in mind. Whilst you may regularly drive down a road and not give its hilliness a second thought, uphill runs can take a lot of effort and impact your pace.

“Staying hydrated and energised during runs, especially long runs is extremely important. Ensure you have enough water with you before starting your run, and stop if you need to.”

GO Outdoors' KUDOS Run club is a club on Strava designed to engage and encourage the national running community whilst keeping runners up to date with anything and everything KUDOS run.

For more information visit https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/running/

