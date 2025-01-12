Three Welsh waterways appear in ‘most scenic canals to visit in 2025’ list

New research has revealed the UK’s most scenic navigable artificial waterways, with three canals in Wales making the coveted top 10.

When it comes to man-made waterways the UK packs a hefty punch. Originally built as an efficient way to transport goods and raw materials, today the canals of the UK offer vital access to green and blue spaces and some of the most scenic and impressive sights.

The research from Roam And Roost has revealed the UK’s most scenic canals, and with so many canals spread from the Highlands of Scotland to the south of England there are plenty of picturesque canals to visit for walkers, cyclists, and boaters alike.

Welsh entries

The highest Welsh entry in the top ten is the charming Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal which comes in at a respectable number 5 against every other canal in the UK.

The ‘Mon & Brec’ winds its way almost exclusively through the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Isolated from the rest of the Inland Waterways system, it maintains a peaceful character as it follows the Usk Valley, surrounded by rolling countryside.

Originally two separate canals – the Monmouthshire Canal and the Brecknock and Abergavenny Canal, it was built to tap the mineral wealth of the area.

Walking along the canal today, it’s difficult to imagine it was once a busy industrial corridor for coal and iron.

The next Welsh entry, at number 8 is Montgomery Canal.

Teeming with wildlife, much of the Montgomery Canal is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Running 33 miles from the Llangollen Canal at Frankton Junction to Newtown in Powys.

The canal fell into disuse following a breach in 1936, however restoration by various parties including Shropshire Union Canal Society, Canal & River Trust and Waterway Recovery Group, starting with a “Big Dig” in Welshpool in 1969, means the canal is now navigable from the Llangollen Canal to Crickheath, as well as other isolated stretches.

With the majority of the canal in water, and accessible by towpath all the way to Newtown, it makes a peaceful and tranquil canal, and a great option for wildlife and nature enthusiasts.

Llangollen Canal is the final entry from Wales in the top ten, coming in at number 9.

Telford’s second cast-iron trough aqueduct, his first being Longdon-on-Tern Aqueduct which proved to be an ideal test-bed providing much of the knowhow to build Poncysyllte which would become and still is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world.

The Llangollen canal is one of the most popular narrowboat holiday destinations in the UK, and with the world famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and nearby Chirk Aqueduct, it’s easy to see why.

An 18-arched stone and cast iron structure spanning the River Dee at a major feat of engineering and today rightly recognised with the 18 kilometre UNESCO world heritage site.

Although they are undoubtably a highlight, there is more to the Llangollen Canal than the aqueducts alone.

The canal passes though the ancient peatlands of Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses, the Meres of Ellesmere and some of the most scenic canal views as you head along the Welsh section towards Llangollen, which in itself is a popular visitor attraction.

Top Ten

1. Caledonian Canal

2. Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal

3. Lancaster Canal

4. Crinan Canal

5. Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

6. Caldon Canal

7. Coventry Canal

8. Montgomery Canal

9. Llangollen Canal

10. Kennet And Avon Canal

James Anelay from canalboatholidays.co.uk said: “The UK undoubtedly has some of the best canals in the world. Allthough currently in need of further funding, they provide huge economic, environmental and social well-being.

“Today canalside towpaths are a fantastic asset and on the doorstep of millions of people throughout the UK, waiting to be enjoyed free of charge.

“I hope this list inspires people to search for their local canals and get outside and enjoy them.”

