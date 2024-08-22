Two Welsh locations named in top 10 UK cycling spots

Two Welsh locations have been named in a coveted list of the ‘most beautiful bike trails in the UK’ – with one location in south Wales picking up the all-important number one spot.

Analysing data from TripAdvisor, experts at GO Outdoors have revealed the most beautiful and Instagrammable bike trails in the UK, with Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal and Beddgelert Forest coming in at first and third place.

Stealing the crown at first place is Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal in y Bannau Brycheiniog.

The panel wrote: “Of the most popular bike trails in the UK, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail is the one with the highest proportion of reviews including the word “beautiful”.

“Of the 536 reviews for this trail on TripAdvisor, 28% of them mentioned how beautiful the sights along the trail are. One such reviewer commented, “The canal and surrounding countryside was beautiful” and another on the “beautiful surrounding countryside and wildlife” the trail provides.”

“Green corridor”

This popular canal and riverside route connects Newport with the canal basin at Pontymoel. The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail is a beautiful green corridor that’s perfect for a leisurely family day out. As you cycle along this tranquil route you’ll enjoy views of hills which rise to over 1,000 ft.

Originally built to connect with a large network of tramways transporting limestone, coal and iron ore, the canal was eventually abandoned in 1962 with sections filled in. Restoration of the section north of Pontypool has made it possible to navigate north from here to Brecon.

There are plenty of things to see and do along the route, including Newport Museum and Art Gallery, Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Pontypool Park.

“Treasure trove”

Only a few places behind, at number three is Beddgelert Forest, Gwynedd.

The panel wrote: “And in third place for the most beautiful bike trails in the UK, we have the Beddgelert Forest trail.

“One of the more remote and less known trails, it has 70 reviews on TripAdvisor, but of those reviews, over one in four (27%) of them mention the beauty of this trail.

“One reviewer commented that it is a “beautiful place, great for de-stressing”, and another of the “views of forest fauna and the essential mountains”.”

Natural Resources Wales write: “This huge forest is a treasure trove of walking and cycling routes, photographic opportunities and wildlife in the heart of Eryri National Park.

“Take in the stunning views across to Yr Wyddfa, picnic by the secluded lake of Llyn Llywelyn and listen out for the sound of the Old Welsh Highland railway trains, which run through the forest on route from Caernarfon to Porthmadog.

“As well as walking and cycling on our waymarked trails, you can also horse ride on the bridleways and forest roads or go running on the public right of way network.”

Beddgelert Forest forms part of the National Forest for Wales. The National Forest will create areas of new woodland, enhance existing woodlands and restore Wales’ irreplaceable ancient woodlands

It will form a connected ecological network running throughout Wales, bringing social, economic and environmental benefits.

Parts of the network will eventually form a trail running the length and breadth of Wales, so anyone can access it wherever they live.

For more information go to the National Forest for Wales website.

The list

Rank Route Name Location Total Number of Reviews TripAdvisor Reviews that Mention “Beautiful” Percentage of Reviews that Mention “Beautiful” 1 Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales 536 150 28.0% 2 Kielder Water & Forest Park Kielder, England 778 217 27.9% 3 Beddgelert Forest Beddgelert, Wales 70 19 27.1% 4 Manifold Way Hulme End, England 98 26 26.5% 5 Great Stour Way Canterbury, England 89 20 22.5% 6 Tarka Trail North Devon, England 253 55 21.7% 7 The River Avon Trail Stratford-upon-Avon, England 393 83 21.1% 8 Kinnoull Hill Perth, Scotland 310 63 20.3% 9 The Granite Way Okehampton, England 249 50 20.1% 10 Drakes Trail Plymouth, England 51 10 19.6% 11 The Camel Trail Wadebridge, England 641 115 17.9% 12 Longdendale Trail Glossop, England 74 12 16.2% 13 Tissington Trail Peak District, England 478 70 14.6% 14 Exe Trail Exmouth, England 82 12 14.6% 15 Grizedale Forest Hawkshead, Lake District, England 995 133 13.4%

Natalie Byrne, Content Manager and outdoor specialist at GO Outdoors, commented: “In the summer months, people will be getting outdoors more and on biking or hiking trails to explore the natural beauty of the UK. But, it is essential to make sure you are properly prepared before you endeavour into the wilderness of the UK on your bike.

“Ensure that your bike is in full working condition. This includes ensuring your tyres are pumped to the correct pressure, which is usually written on the sidewall of your tyres. There may be a recommended range to adjust for different conditions. You should check your brakes are in working order as well, and it may be a good idea to pack repair kits for your tyres, just in case.

“You may also want to research the bike trail you’ll be travelling along before heading out to make sure there are no potentially unpleasant surprises. There are sites, such as All Trails, that give each trail a difficulty rating, estimated completion time and best starting point to help you choose the optimum route along the trail.”

Find out more about the bike trails at Beddgelert here.

Find out more about Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail here.

