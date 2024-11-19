Urdd launch fundraising campaign and help with Christmas stocking filler ideas

Stephen Price

With snow forecast for many, and Christmas shopping to be done, there’s no better time to show your Welsh pride with one of the Urdd’s iconic bobble hats, which have recently been restocked along with a number of new items.

Whilst the Welsh bucket hat has become a mainstay on the terraces and in the streets, the eagle-eyed among us will have also spotted a growing number of their woolly cousins, which also happen to support the Urdd, also growing in popularity over the past few years.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has also launched a range of brand new exclusive merchandise in time for Christmas, including a new Mistar Urdd squish teddy, mobile phone case and slipper socks.

Many of the new products feature the iconic and ever-popular Mr Urdd who has been a favourite for young and old alike for almost 50 years.

Ceri Williams, Marketing Manager at Urdd Gobaith Cymru shared: “We’re excited to be launching a brand-new range of Mistar Urdd merchandise.

“To celebrate 80 years since the Urdd’s iconic red, white and green triangle badge’s creation in 1944, we’ve launched a brand-new Mistar Urdd squish teddy. Like his little brother, the new teddy is soft, cuddly and lovable – just larger in size.”

She added: “We’ve also launched cosy slipper socks, and especially for our older members and Mistar Urdd fans, a mobile phone case. There’s plenty of gift ideas to get started on your Christmas shopping.”

Mistar Urdd is the brain child of Wynne Melville Jones (Wyn Mel), who came to life when Wynne doodled a face, some arms and legs on the Urdd’s logo back in 1976, after starting his job as the Urdd’s publicity officer.

From then, the Urdd’s merchandise really got going, and his popularity is as popular today as ever with children across Wales, with the organisation only too happy to continue the legacy.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 – 25 yrs old.

Since 1922, they’ve provided opportunities through the medium of Welsh for children and young people in Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Het i helpu

The Urdd’s iconic red white and green hat was launched as a limited edition fundraising tool following an unprecedented fall in donations as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic with the slogan ‘het i helpu’ (or hat to help).

One size fits all, the hat which is emblazoned with the words ‘Urdd Gobaith Cymru’ looks as striking on young and old alike.

And it’s not just the hat that stands to help you keep warm this winter – the online shop is also filled with a range of other items including hoodies, T-shirts, pyjamas and much more.

Ceri Williams said: “Get ready for winter with our cosy clothes. Our Mistar Urdd PJs are back in stock and there’s plenty of our iconic red, white and green bobble hats to keep you warm.

Campaign

With recent statistics showing that 30% of Welsh children live in poverty, Urdd Gobaith Cymru has also recently launched a fundraising campaign aiming to provide holidays for more Welsh children and young people living in difficult circumstances than ever.

Thanks to generous contributions by individuals, societies, businesses, and local councils to the Urdd’s ‘Fund for All’ last year, the organisation welcomed 300 youngsters from lower income families, young carers and foster children to its 2024 summer camps.

The Urdd has increased its target to 1,000 places for 2025, after receiving a record number of applications on behalf of disadvantaged children and young people who would otherwise not get the chance to experience a holiday this year.

Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive said: “The Urdd and the Welsh language belongs to all, and we want to ensure that our services are available to every child in Wales. We believe that every child and young person deserves the chance to experience the joy of a summer holiday, regardless of their circumstances.

“Over the past five years and thanks to the generosity of individuals, societies, businesses, and local councils alike, hundreds of youngsters have benefited from our Fund for All. We call on everyone who’s able to contribute to help us extend our offer to more youngsters than ever in 2025.”

Donations can be made via the website or by contacting the Urdd on 01239 652 140 or at [email protected]

Visit the Urdd’s online store and get your hands on the hat of all hats and other items while stocks last.

