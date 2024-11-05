Viral Welsh photographer holds first exhibition

Stephen Price

A Welsh photographer whose moving images of Llyn y Fan Fach set against the Northern Lights went viral last month is currently holding his first solo exhibition.

Cormac Downes from Newport has been creating a stir on social media for the last few years, but this year his work took off in a big way thanks to the appearance of the Northern Lights over Wales – resulting in a series of astonishing photos unlike any we’ve ever been used to.

Cormac’s reputation is growing online and on social media, with collectors purchasing his work from across the world.

Such is his popularity, he was asked to hold an exhibition at the The International Welsh Rarebit Centre, around 10 miles west of Brecon.

Growing acclaim

For the exhibition, Cormac was able to choose some of his favourite shots – many of which document his favourite locations across Wales.

Cormac told us: “St Govans Chapel is one of my favourite locations in a part of Wales I love dearly.

“I used a spare head torch to put inside the chapel to have the light inside and took the image.”

Inspiration

Cormac’s work has been inspired by one of Wales’ most enduring photographers, Alyn Wallace. He told us: “During COVID lockdown I was watching YouTube videos from the late Alyn Wallace of his adventures capturing the night sky in Wales and just was mesmerised.

“I bought a camera in the vain hope I could one day be able to take pictures like he did.

“Still miles away from his, but one day when I give up work perhaps!”

Many of his favourite shots are unplanned and taken in the moment, such as one of his favourites taken at Llangorse Lake.

He told us: “It was a lush cold January morning and the lake was so still and then the fisherman arrived. I just knew I had to get them in the shot.”

We asked Cormac how he reacted seeing his works explode and get shared across the world and in national press.

He told us: “It was such a great feeling and makes it all worthwhile on those cold nights you go out till the early hours to try and get a shot!

“I was also able to share that night with two friends who I have made through photography who joined me on the adventure, so it was a fantastic experience from start to finish.”

Cormac’s now-famous image of Lly y Fan Fach is another of his favourites.

The told us: ” This one is from the super strong display in October. I set out to one of my favourite places in Wales so that I could not only capture the splendour of the Northern Lights, but also capture Wales’ unrivalled beauty.

“I had to think big and put the effort in to get an original image in, and I think that’s what made this particular one stand out for so many.

The exhibition came about naturally after his previous set of Northern Lights images went viral. He shared:

“Rose who runs the Welsh Rarebit Centre contacted me back in March on the back of my Northern Lights image that hit the news and asked if I was interested.”

One photo that Cormac had to include was his capture of Pen y Fan in the snow.

He told us: “This image was taken from North Ridge. Itwas a baltic night and this is an image I have wanted to try and capture ever since I took up photography after seeing the late Alyn Wallace’s images and adventures on YouTube.

“His work continues to inspire me and so many other photographers I know, and I’m so grateful for the experiences I get while I continue to live this passion which all came about thanks to him.”

Labour of love

Cormac’s photography is currently simply a labour of love, and the enjoyment of sharing his images As for future goals, however, he told us: “I guess for a goal I would like be able to share my knowledge via workshops or 1-2-1 tuition as have has several requests but just don’t have the time due to work and family life.

“For now, I’m just excited to be able to share my work in the exhibition where you can come along for a great day, explore the local area and also get the chance to take some of my work home with you and buy a selection of my favourite images.”

View Cormac’s exhibition at The International Welsh Rarebit Centre from now until Sunday 1 Dec.

The centre is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm (closed Monday & Tuesdays).

You can also view and purchase some of the available images from the exhibition and more on his personal website.

Follow Cormac on Instagram and Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

