Wales’ women step into the spotlight with Euro 2025 qualification – what it means for the game here

Robyn Pinder, Lecturer in Community Football Coaching, University of South Wales

Wales’ women’s national team has qualified for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, their first major tournament.

The team’s campaign slogan, “for us, for them, for her”, captured the transformative nature of this milestone – not just for the players and staff involved in their 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, but for the future of women’s football in Wales.

In recent years, Cymru women have seen a surge in support, with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) reporting a massive tripling in match attendance to an average gate of more than 5,000 per game. The growth of the women’s game is evident not just in the stands but also on the pitch.

Participation

Participation among women and girls has increased by 45% since 2021 – with just under 16,000 playing football across the 2023-24 season. It seems fair to suggest that the performances of the national team have contributed to this rise in participation.

The record crowd of 16,845 at Cardiff City Stadium for the playoff final’s first leg against the Irish symbolised the growing passion for the sport.

Next year, when the team takes to the pitch at Euro 2025 in Switzerland, young girls in Wales will see women achieving the extraordinary. This visibility matters. It tells girls their dreams of playing football at the highest level are within reach.

Success at the elite level often has a ripple effect. England’s victory at the 2022 Euros sparked a surge in grassroots participation. Ireland’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut also inspired a wave of new players, coaches and officials.

For Wales, it could be equally transformational. With more girls inspired to join clubs and parents eager to support their ambitions, the FAW must meet this growing enthusiasm with investment in facilities, training and opportunities.

Euro 2025 represents not just a sporting milestone but a potential financial turning point for the women’s game in Wales.

Increased financial support can help improve facilities, coaching and pathways for young players. The FAW must capitalise on this success and ensure it is planning and launching programmes to sustain this growing legacy. This includes expanded pathways for female players and coaches, and greater integration of women at all levels of football governance.

Leadership

However, for progress to be sustainable, leadership is crucial. The FAW’s decision not to replace its former head of women’s and girls’ football, Lowri Roberts, raises concerns. Dedicated leadership is essential for ensuring equity and growth. Without it, the women’s game risks being sidelined.

While Cymru Women’s success shines on the international stage, the domestic scene in Wales remains underdeveloped. None of the national team players currently compete in Wales’ Adran Premier League, highlighting the gap between grassroots and elite football within the country.

A thriving domestic league is key to nurturing homegrown talent and encouraging players to stay in Wales. Investment in the Adran Premier would not only enhance player development but also bring top-level football closer to fans, inspiring young players who see relatable role models in their local communities.

Domestic foundation

The success of leagues like England’s Women’s Super League and Spain’s Liga F shows the potential effect of a strong domestic foundation. Wales could follow suit, tailoring its ambitions to its resources while striving for excellence.

Cymru Women’s qualification for Euro 2025 is a monumental achievement, but it is just the beginning. To build on this success, Welsh football authorities must prioritise grassroots and elite development, ensuring the infrastructure is in place to support a new wave of players.

With the right investment, leadership and vision, this historic moment could mark the start of a golden era for women’s football in Wales – an era where the dream of playing for Cymru becomes a reality for girls across the nation.

This article was first published on The Conversation



