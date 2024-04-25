Watch: Livestream cameras from puffin haven Skomer

Skomer’s puffin colonies can be viewed from the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day thanks to the island’s live webcams which are back for another year.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW), in partnership with Leica UK and Dragon WIFI have shared the news that Skomer Island wildlife will be taking centre stage once again via the wonders of modern technology and live streaming.

The Trust’s island team will control Skomer live web cameras which are positioned at key locations around the island, giving people from across the world a real-time puffin’s eye view of the idyllic haven for Welsh birdlife.

A spokesperson wrote on the Trust’s YouTube: “Our new and improved webcams provide real-time, high-quality footage of Skomer Island’s most iconic residents. Our cameras located in North Haven will give you insight into island life throughout the day and night.

“You’ll be able to experience the incredible diversity of birdlife, from Razorbills to Guillemots and Gulls.

“You’ll feel like part of the colony as the Puffins interact with each other during the day, and Manx shearwaters return to their burrows at night.

“Look out for seals basking on the beaches and swimming in the surrounding waters.”

At a previous launch of the cameras, Gina Gavigan, WTSWW’s Marketing and Development Manager said: “The cameras will live stream from the island 24hrs a day.

“Evening viewing is highly recommended as viewers will experience Skomer’s incredible wild nights.

“This incredible island is home to a vast array of wildlife including the largest colony of breeding Manx Shearwater, to watch and listen to these seabirds at night is very special indeed.”

During spring and early summer the islands clifftops are home to vast array of other wildlife including razorbills and guillemots, gulls, kittiwakes, fulmars, as well as birds of prey.

The island also provides an important stop over for migrating birds.

The live-stream cameras were made possible thanks to a recent Skomer Island Webcam Appeal, and a Burrow Cam will also be appearing on their YouTube channel soon.

