Welsh and English nationalists unite to reinstate Offa’s Dyke

Stephen Price

Two Welsh and English nationalist groups have united today to kick off a project that aims to reinstate and rebuild Offa’s Dyke.

The two teams (based in Denbighshire and the Forest of Dean) have already begun digging in earnest this morning and hope to meet at the mid-point near Knighton with a Channel Tunnel style handshake at a date to be confirmed.

Unruly Cymry

Offa’s Dyke is a large linear earthwork that roughly follows the border between England and Wales.

To the disappointment of historians and cosplayers alike, the structure is sadly not of Roman origin and has therefore lacked investment and attention over the years.

Its remaining ditches are said to only be present to this day thanks to the footfall of sponsored walkers who take up the challenge of walking from one end to the other in their dozens each year.

Offa’s Dyke is named after Offa, the Anglo-Saxon king of Mercia from AD 757 until 796, who is traditionally believed to have ordered its construction.

Offa seized power during a time of great unrest caused by friction between Wales and England in the border region. Offa was determined to quell the unruly Cymry and impose his authority, and this he did by building one of the most remarkable structures in Britain.

Offa’s Dyke covers 82 miles (132 km) of the total distance of 149 miles (240 km) between Prestatyn in the north to Sedbury in the south – the intervening gaps being filled by natural features such as slopes and rivers.

It consists of an earth bank, which in places still stands to a height of 12 feet (3.5 metres), fronted by a deep quarry-ditch with a total width of up to 60 feet (18 metres).

Soft border (for now)

The two teams hope to deepen the existing ditches and raise the height of the earth walls.

Focus groups have also been hard at work discussing possible checkpoints, and all agree that a hard border would be “ideal but unworkable at present”.

Ebrill ap Cellweiriwr, Denbighshire Team Lead told Nation.Cymru: “This has been a dream of our group for so long now but after our Senedd petition was (typically) rejected, we thought that direct action was the only approach.

“The Cardiff metropolitan elite have ignored us for too long now so we’ve been left with no choice.

“At present, we’re a small team of six, but my cousin works in Toolstation Rhyl and he’s happy to let us use his discount on the manager’s days off, so equipment needn’t be a barrier to anyone doing what they can for Wales.

“My back is in pieces already, and it’s rained non stop, but I’m determined not to give in until the job is done.

“Eventually, we are hoping to get some heavy machinery involved so keep your eyes peeled for a crowdfunder.”

The Monmouthshire/Forest of Dean contingent is headed up by Derek Chubb.

We caught up with Derek outside ‘A-Burger-Vanny’ – a Monmouthshire-based ‘dirty burger’ van – where daily strategic meetings are set to be held during stage one of the dig.

He told us: “Not gonna lie, and I’m not the only one saying it – a lot of this started with the 20mph blanket speed limit rollout.

“It is what it is”

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to see this come to England. What was wrong with 30mph?

“Look – I get it – it is what it is. Near schools? If we must. But literally an entire country? This is supposed to be a democracy and I for one will not be holidaying in Wales again.

“If Wales wants independence, then why shouldn’t England turn around and demand it too?

“I hope this is the beginning of a new relationship between England and Wales – maybe something close to equals. But I’ll tell you something right now – it will ALWAYS be the Brecon Beacons to me.”

Nation.Cymru has contacted Time Team, the overarching body responsible for maintaining Offa’s Dyke, but representatives were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

