Welsh Christmas market makes top ten ‘Best in the UK’ list

A list of the top 25 Christmas markets across the UK has been released this week – with one Welsh destination appearing in the coveted top ten.

As the weather cools down and the festive season starts to ramp up, there’ll be one thing on your mind as you wander down the street– when will the Christmas markets begin?

With so many to choose from across the UK, Christmas markets are one of the best ways to celebrate the start of the festive season, with stalls, fairground rides, ice rinks and events taking place across the country.

Having originated in Germany centuries ago, Christmas markets nowadays attempt to capture the true essence of an original and authentic German Christmas Market.

If you enjoy soaking up the festive atmosphere, trying some freshly made mulled wine or hot chocolate or are on the lookout for the perfect gift, Christmas markets across the UK have something for everyone.

Top ten

Whilst Bath, York and Edinburgh were no surprise, some new destinations made it to the top ten – with Hyde Park coming in at number one.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Edinburgh Christmas Market Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market Manchester Christmas Market Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market York Christmas Market Glasgow Christmas Market Liverpool Christmas Market Cardiff Christmas Market Bath Christmas Market

In at number nine is Cardiff’s celebrated city centre Christmas market, which takes place from 14 November–23 December which they say is best for handmade, meaningful gifts.

Big 7 Travel write: “Cardiff is always bustling near Christmas time, with an abundance of events, performances and twinkling lights, but a key characteristic of its streets is the lines of wooden huts.

“Cardiff’s Christmas market may be small, but it is rife with local vendors selling everything from hand-crafted goods, crafts, jewellery and clothing to mulled wine/cider, bratwurst and more.

“Although Cardiff Christmas Market may be much smaller than other city markets, it’s the perfect place to find an original and meaningful gift or enjoy a warming beverage after dark.”

Visitors can also visit the nearby Morgan Quarter to extend the Christmas vibes.

Pretty festive city

And while there are only two destinations in Wales in the entire Top 25, Swansea Winter Wonderland which takes place from 15 November–4 January came in for a special mention, landing just inside the rankings at number 24.

They said: “Swansea’s take on the German staple includes a variety of classic food and drink stalls manned by experienced and passionate vendors, as well as entertainment hubs, gift stalls and some of the best mulled wine and hot chocolate around.

“Head to Swansea’s famous waterfront whilst you’re there, where the Winter Wonderland takes place. Perfect for a fun-filled day or night thanks to the abundance of attractions, rides and an ice rink. The Winter Wonderland is open from the 15 November–4 January.”

