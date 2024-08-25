Welsh is the international “language of love” at this north Wales care home

A north Wales nursing home with care workers from 10 different countries can now boast that all of them speak Welsh.

75% of the residents at the Cartref Bryn yr Eglwys home in Pentrefoelas are first language Welsh speakers.

Senior carer at the home, Elain Fflur Morris has been honoured for championing the language at the site which employs 27 staff.

Elain, 28, who hails originally from Bala, was presented with the Caring in Welsh Award by Social Care Wales after she came out on top in a public vote.

According to Elain, her triumph is testimony to the commitment of fellow staff who come from all around the globe.

She said: “I’m so pleased to have received the award but I know it’s not just for me. It’s a reflection on the hard work of everyone.”

All over the world

Her colleagues come from as far afield as Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, South Africa, the Philippines, Ghana and India, not to mention England and Scotland as well as staff from the local area.

Elain said: “We employ carers originating from 10 different countries but all are happy to learn Welsh and to converse in it.

“A number are multi-lingual so switching languages depending on who they are talking to isn’t a problem for them.

“The important thing is that they speak in the language that is most comfortable for the person they’re conversing with.

“I’m constantly amazed how quickly carers from overseas pick up Welsh and how enthusiastic they are to learn it.”

“We treat each resident as an individual. This is their home, the place where they have come to live out their lives.

“We want them to feel loved and safe. If that means communicating with them in the language they’ve used since childhood then we’ll do that without hesitation.

“We’re lucky to have a great role model in our Registered Nurse Manager, Meryl Welsby. She doesn’t ask anyone to undertake any task she isn’t prepared to do herself.”

Elain lives in Llanrwst with her partner, butcher Dafydd Royle, and she joined the home seven years ago having achieved a BA degree in child care studies.

She said: “At first it was my ambition to work with children but then I found my real passion was caring for adults.

“As soon as I met Meryl I knew this was the right place for me. The care ethos here is so well tailored around the individual needs of each resident and Meryl has such a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field.

“She promotes an environment where we are all continuing to learn while on the job, whether it be learning Welsh or furthering our care qualifications. Since I came here I’ve gained my Level 3 NVQ in Health and Social Care.”

The home

Mum-of-two Meryl Welsby opened Cartref Bryn yr Eglwys in 1990 and has gradually extended it to offer 30 beds for people aged from 18 upwards in need of end-of-life, nursing and respite care.

She said: “It’s not compulsory but we encourage all the staff to learn at least basic Welsh and they are happy to have a go and are grateful for the opportunity to learn a new language, even if they’re complete beginners.”

Resident Bob Jones, 70, said it is uplifting to hear staff learning and using Welsh.

The retired plasterer from Penmachno, said: “It’s good to be able to speak to carers in our own language and to know we’ll be understood.

“They all do a fantastic job. It is a home from home, and the fact that they go the extra mile shows how dedicated they are.”

It was music to the ears Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, praised Elain’s dedication and the home’s positive attitude towards the Welsh language.

According to Mr Kreft, the importance of providing care in Welsh was enshrined in Care Forum’s Dignity in Care Charter.

He said: “This reward is thoroughly deserved. I congratulate Elian, Meryl and all their colleagues for the sterling efforts they make to promote the use of the Welsh language as a top priority when caring for people whose first language is Welsh.

“It’s so important to communicate in the language which people are most familiar with. It makes a huge difference to their general well-being, lessening any sense of isolation and increasing their confidence, self-esteem and overall dignity.

“Welsh is the international language of love at Cartref Bryn yr Eglwys which provides an excellent example for us all to follow.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

