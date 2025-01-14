Welsh landscapes rank among ‘top 5 inspirations for Britain’s greatest artists’

‘Artventure’ travel is set to be a growing travel trend for 2025, with 27% of UK staycationers choosing destinations for their arts and culture, and two Welsh landscapes have been named in a list of the top 5 inspirations for artists.

While museums and art galleries seem like the obvious draw for art lovers, UK landscapes hold plenty of art history within their vistas.

To show that ‘artventure’ can be as simple as exploring our country’s own natural beauty, holidaycottages.co.uk has unveiled the UK’s top 5 locations for artistic inspiration, perfect for art enthusiasts seeking their next cultural getaway.

Two Welsh landscapes have been named in the top 5 inspirations for some of Britain’s greatest artists – coming in at first and second place.

From breathtaking mountains to stunning coastlines, it’s no surprise that these Welsh landscapes served as a source of inspiration to artists for centuries.

Top 5

1. Richard Wilson, North Wales

Richard Wilson was the “father” of 18th-century landscape painting – and North Wales was one of his greatest muses.

Known for capturing the incredible Yr Wyddfa and Cader Idris within his brushstrokes, Wilson showcased the dramatic beauty of the region, including the iconic Dinas Brân castle above the town of Llangollen.

Even JMW Turner was inspired to visit the exact spot Wilson had immortalised in one of his works.

If you’re feeling the challenge, you can take a hike up Cader Iris and get up close with the grassy concave pictured in Wilson’s Llyn-y-Cau painting – just make sure to bring plenty of food and drink to fuel your ascent.

2. Sir Kyffin Williams, Ynys Môn (Anglesey)

Kyffin Williams’ palette-knife landscapes of whitewashed Welsh cottages, beautiful farmlands and winding roads are impressive.

His bold, impasto style captures not just the scenery but the very essence of the landscape’s atmosphere – like Williams’ work, the landscape of Anglesey is one of a kind.

If you’re captivated by his art, why not explore the places that inspired it?

Visit the permanent exhibition of Williams’ work at Oriel Ynys Môn in Anglesey or head to the National Library of Wales, home to the largest collection of his masterpieces.

With galleries across Britain showcasing his art, a trip to Wales offers the perfect blend of culture and the stunning scenery that shaped his vision.

3. David Hockney, York And The Wolds

The Yorkshire Wolds are the star of some of David Hockney’s most famous works, including scenes from The Arrival of Spring and Midsummer. Hockney described the area’s “marvellous valleys” as truly unique, shaped by glaciers rather than rivers – a rare feature that sets them apart.

At the heart of this stunning region, affectionately dubbed “Hockney Country,” you can follow in Hockney’s footsteps.

4. John Constable, Suffolk

Nestled within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and just a couple of hours from London and the Midlands, this idyllic landscape is where John Constable was born – and where he painted his most iconic works.

Constable found endless inspiration in the Suffolk countryside, with many of his masterpieces showcasing the serene River Stour and the surrounding areas. His most famous painting, The Hay Wain, is a particular love letter to this region.

5. J.M.W. Turner, Lake District

The breathtaking beauty of the Lake District, with its touches of old Cumbric/Brythonic names similar to many in Wales, left a lasting impression on JMW Turner, who following his first visit in 1797, was inspired to create several breathtaking watercolours of the region.

One of his standout works, Crummock Water Looking Towards Buttermere, captures the serene view from Brackenthwaite Hows.

Thanks to the National Trust, 77 acres of this iconic landscape at Brackenthwaite Hows have been preserved, ensuring future generations can experience the same awe that inspired Turner over two centuries ago. It’s a must-visit for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Diversity

Shannon Keary, PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, shared her thoughts: “There is so much diversity across the UK when it comes to landscapes, from breathtaking rugged coastlines to picturesque mountains and rolling hills.”

She added: “With 27% of UK staycationers choosing holidays to explore arts and culture, we wanted to highlight the unique opportunity for visitors to step into the artworks themselves and experience the landscapes that inspired famous artists.

“From north Wales to York and the Wolds, after a long day of exploring, we offer a range of beautiful properties for staycationers to unwind. Whether you’re looking for a cosy cottage or a lodge cabin, there’s something to suit every family and every preference.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

