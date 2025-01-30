Welsh location named in Helen Skelton’s top 10 family walking routes

A Welsh walking route has been named in a list of the best family-friendly walks in the UK.

TV personality and Countryfile host Helen Skelton has worked with the outdoor experts at GO Outdoors to reveal the UK’s top 10 family-friendly walks.

The top 10, which consists of walking routes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, looks at the length and stand-out points of each route, such as playgrounds and wildlife.

UK Top 10

Helen Skelton, GO OUTDOORS brand ambassador, has handpicked ten walks that are easy, engaging, and packed with opportunities for kids to play, learn, and discover nature.

These trails balance breath-taking scenery with family-friendly features like playgrounds, wildlife, and space to explore.

The Bannau Brycheiniog Waterfall Walk – a popular destination in the Welsh Valleys – has been picked for Helen’s top 10.

“The waterfall walk in the Bannau is a magical experience for all ages. The trail will take you through the forest as you pass several waterfalls, including the famous Sgwd Clun-Gwyn. This is an unforgettable adventure and is a fantastic trail for nature lovers”, says Go Outdoors.

The 4-mile loop trails through woodland and past four waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Great outdoors

Helen Skelton commented: “For me, there is no better way to enjoy family than exploring the UK’s great outdoors.”

“The outdoors is hugely important for improving physical health, mental well-being and making memories with family and friends. I love spending the weekend outside with the kids, cycling and exploring and see it as an opportunity to unplug from technology.”

For more information on each walk, visit https://blog.gooutdoors.co.uk/10-family-friendly-walks-in-the-tuk/

