Welsh schools appear in ‘best places to educate your children’ list

Two locations in Wales have been named amongst the ‘best places to educate your children’ by the Daily Mail.

The article, titled ’the best places to educate your children in England and Wales: From the town with five ‘outstanding’ state secondaries to the village where £228,000 gets you a three-bed semi and a choice of great schools’ offers Daily Mail readers an interactive guide with locations mapped across the two countries.

Fred Redwood writes: “Where to live when children come along is one of the biggest decisions facing young couples. A safe local area is all important and equally vital is access to good schools.”

Of the seventeen locations featured on the map, fifteen are located in England, with two appearing from Wales.

Crickhowell

Crickhowell is the first Welsh location discussed in the article, with the author labelling the Powys town “the kind of place where many inner city parents long to bring up their children.”

The articles shares that Crickhowell and district’s schools are very good, making reference to the impressive Estyn repors for the primary schools, and Crickhowell High School being considered excellent in two of five categories and good in all others.

The author is impressed by the fact that the town is “a safe and healthy place to enjoy childhood.”

The town’s celebrated high street comes in for high praise owing to its wide range of charming independent stores.

Redwood writes: “Book-ish is a wonderful book shop with a coffee house at the rear, which does more to encourage literacy than a dozen department of education ‘initiatives’.

“Historic cottages near the centre sometimes come up for sale for under £300,000. The 1970s homes in developments on the outskirts cost a little more.”

Crickhowell’s recreation pursuits also come in for high praise – with residents benefitting from the Bannau Brycheiniog on their doorstep for its breathtaking views and hiking trails.

Praise

Redwood also praises the laid back appeal of the town, with youngsters playing in the River Usk, and namedrops some of the town’s independent establishments including the popular Latte Da cafe.

The town’s peace and quiet, and its remoteness – with Cardiff over an hour away – are sold as one of its strengths, and the author also makes mention of the Green Man Festival and nearby Hay Festivals which liven up events and put Powys on the map for audiences the world over.

According to the article, the average price of a semi-detached in Crickhowell is £291,000, and two locations – Castle Road and Bridge Street – receive particular praise.

Most primary schools are impressive according to Estyn, and the best state secondary is revealed as Crickhowell High School which they say is excellent in two of five rating categories and good in the rest.

The best private secondary, according to the article, is nearby, Christ College Brecon which was founded by Henry VIII.

Cowbridge

The second Welsh appearance on the list is Cowbridge.

Redwood writes: “With its trendy wine bars and expensive fashion shops Cowbridge has the feel of an up-market Devon village.”

Cowbridge’s schools are labelled a huge attraction. The article continues: “Y Bont Faen primary, which teaches through the medium of English is good while Cowbridge Comprehensive is the Welsh Secondary School of the Year 2024.”

The countryside of the Vale is praised by the author, who mentions Anglo-Welsh poet Dannie Abse who “used to wax lyrical about the sunsets seen from his holiday home at Ogmore”

The surfing at nearby Porthcawl and Southerndown also receive a mention.

Cowbridge’s house prices are described as “predictably high” – with an average of £506,000 – but the author shares that there are less expensive new developments being built on the edge of the town by Barrratt and David Wilson Homes.

According to the article, the average semi-detached in Cowbridge costs £388,000, and a six-bed Grade II Listed mansion on the market with fineandcountry.co.uk is mentioned that is currently listed at £2million.

A more affordable two bed property on North Road is slightly more in reach of locals, priced at £365,000.

The best state primary in the Vale according to the author is Y Bont Faen Primary school.

The best state secondary is considered Cowbridge Comprehensive, which was declared the Welsh Secondary School of the Year 2024.

As with Crickhowell, the best private secondary nearby is also revealed to be Christ College Brecon.

View the article in full here.

