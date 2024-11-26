Welsh speaking students bond on trip exploring Māori culture

A group of Cardiff University students have travelled to New Zealand (Aotearoa) to experience Māori culture as part of an international exchange programme.

The ten undergraduates travelled to the University of Waikato to undertake the Te Ao Hurihuri course, which is offered to students from First Nation communities and from countries who have points of connection around minoritised language and culture.

The group took part in sessions around te reo Māori (Māori language) and te ao Māori (Māori worldview) comprising Māori history, cultural practices, values, and knowledge sharing, with specially curated sessions on subjects including Māori politics, governance, healthcare, education and journalism.

They also took part in the Kīngitanga day celebrations to celebrate the new Māori Kuini (queen), Ngā Wai hono i te pō, and were invited to give a presentation on Welsh Language Revitalisation as part of the day’s programme of events.

Student exchange

This visit launches a Māori-Cymraeg student exchange between University of Waikato and Cardiff University, part-funded by Taith, Wales’ international learning exchange programme and coordinated in partnership with the university’s Global Opportunities team, with a reciprocal visit by five Māori students taking place at the end of June next year.

Taith is fully funded by the Welsh Government, and it promotes collaborations between Welsh and international organisations that enable two-way learning exchanges. International learning exchanges such as these provide unique and often life-changing opportunities to share learning, experience different cultures and develop new skills.

Samia Yassine, a Betty Campbell scholar who is in her final year of a Politics and International Relations degree, said: “This trip was life changing for me. To be able to immerse myself in the Māori culture is an amazing experience that I will treasure forever.

“As a student in politics, it was a privilege to get the chance to hear from former politician Nanaia Mahuta about her experience as a Māori woman within a majority white parliament and learn about the challenges she faced.

“Being able to study part of my degree in the Welsh language has been important to me – and this trip has made me think more deeply about my relationship with the language and culture in Wales.”

Swyn Owen, another Betty Campbell scholar studying Welsh, said: “I’ve learned a lot about Māori culture, and the experience has made me more aware of different cultures. It has encouraged me to do more to celebrate the Welsh language, and to be proud of its history and how far it has come.”

Hana Taylor, who is studying at the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, added: “As someone from an English-speaking background, being able to speak so much Welsh on the trip was truly beneficial and wonderful.

“The experience has encouraged me to reflect on my own culture; I want to more of an effort to develop and embrace it. I’d like to include some of the ways the Māori live and celebrate their heritage in my own life in terms of Welsh language and culture. The experience has also developed my confidence to make new friends and speak in front of large groups of people.”

“Deeper understanding”

Cardiff University’s new Dean of Welsh Dr Angharad Naylor, who accompanied the students, said: “This trip was an inspiring experience for us all, giving us the chance to see first-hand how the Māori culture and language is celebrated and integrated into every aspect of life within communities in Aotearoa. I’m grateful to everyone at the University of Waikato who welcomed us.

“Not only has this trip allowed us to explore the Māori way of life, it’s given us a deeper understanding of our own cultural identity and the ways in which the Welsh language shapes it.

“Although on different sides of the world, both countries bear many similarities and demonstrate the ways in which a thriving minority language goes hand-in-hand with a rich and vibrant culture, one that should be celebrated and nurtured.”

Minster for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “I am incredibly proud that, with the help of the Taith programme, these learners were able to explore and experience the Māori culture and reflect on their own culture and language. Collaboration is key to learning from one another, and Wales is perfectly placed to share knowledge with other regions and countries with dual or minority languages. I am sure this exchange has provided these learners with invaluable life experiences that will influence them for years to come.”

The Betty Campbell Scholarship awards up to £1,000 to eight eligible students each year studying 20 credits or more through the medium of Welsh. To find out more click here.

Cardiff University has a strategic partnership with the University of Waikato, providing mutual benefits for staff and students, including enhanced research collaboration, short and long-term teaching activities and collaborative platforms.

Taith is Wales’ international learning exchange programme, creating life-changing opportunities to learn, study, and volunteer all over the world.

See www.taith.wales for more information.

