What is WOMEX and why is it important to Wales?

With WOMEX festival kicking off in Manchester this week, we asked Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts international and what it means and why it’s important for Wales to be taking part.

As head of Wales Arts International, the international agency of the Arts Council of Wales, Eluned helps support artists and companies working in the arts in Wales to engage internationally.

What it WOMEX ?

It’s basically the Olympics of Music! WOMEX – Worldwide Music Expo – is the most international and culturally diverse music meeting in the world and the biggest conference of the global music scene, featuring a trade fair, talks, films and showcase concerts.

It’s a travelling annual showcase event that visits different cities in Europe every year. Since it was established in It brings together some of the best performers in music from across the world to perform for bookers, festival organisers, venue agents & managers who will be booking them in other venues in future.

It’s also an opportunity for like-minded agiencies and people to come together to learn from one another and to engage with international organisations like UNESCO, the European Union the United Nations and many other interesting networks.

It includes music from folk and traditional roots and all genres that aren’t classic, rock or pop. It’s a real hot pot of incredible talents from across the world, which includes Wales.

Tickets are still available for some of the showcase events, so if you fancy an amazing cultural weekend in Manchester, we’d love to see you there! https://womex-festival.com

Where is it happening this year and why is this significant to Wales?

We’re thrilled that WOMEX 2024 is taking place just over the border in Manchester, 11 years after we hosted it in Cardiff.

That year was particularly special as it marked the founding of the Horizons partnership, (not to be confused with the BBC Cymru – Arts Council of Wales Horizons initiative, as they are distinct entitie), a collaboration between Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England to showcase the best music from these nations at WOMEX each year.

The Horizons stage creates a welcoming space for artists and attendees from all over the world, and we’re excited to bring this spirit to Manchester in 2024.

Wales Arts International is a founding member of the Horizons partnership, which launched at WOMEX in Cardiff in 2013, the Horizons partnership highlights diverse music from across the UK and Ireland, helping artists gain international recognition.

This year, musicians from each nation have been selected to perform at the Horizons stage at WOMEX, also known as the regional stage, to Showcase their talents to an international audience of industry professionals and music lovers.

Why is it important that artists from Wales perform at Womex?

It’s really important for the artists and the musicians themselves and for Wales as a nation.

It plays a big part in telling the story of Wales to the world becuase it’s a place where people come with an interest in discovering more about the language, culture and music and the diversity of contemporary Wales. It’s where artists from Wales can also get discovered internationally.

Who will be representing Wales at WOMEX this year?

Wales Arts International and our partners, Tŷ Cerdd were thrilled to announce that Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté will be representing Wales on the Horizons stage this year at WOMEX.

Cerys Hafana is mezmirising to watch as she transforms traditional music by exploring the creative possibilities of the triple harp and challenging stereoptypes.

N’famady’s performances are always a wonder to behold, fusing African Mandingue rhythms with Western jazz, pop, indie, and funk, involving a diverse array of instruments and musicians.

Interestingly, Gwenifer Raymond who’s also originally from Wales, is representing England on the Horizons / Gorwelion stage – so technically we have three artists from Cymru performing there, which is wonderful.

Tell us a bit more about Cardiff WOMEX in 2013

It was the first time we’d hosted any International major cultural event of that kind here in Wales and it changed how Welsh Government fund major events..

Since then we’ve seen other major sporting and cultural events being backed by Welsh Government across the nation, but this was the first. Wales Arts international organised the opening concert, which was curated by Cerys Matthews, along with lots of other Welsh artists being involved.

The event itself brought the whole world to Cardiff and the artists really benefited from working with each other and being given an international platform.

Through this, Wales Arts International also established a new way of working with partners accross Wales, such as Tŷ Cerdd, Trac and of course the Focus Wales Showcase Festival in Wrexham , to develop music and musicians in Wales.

Fast forward to 2024 and many of these artists, have now toured the world and booked to perform at all sorts of exciting venues world-wide.

It was also where we established Horizons – a huge legacy of Cardiff WOMEX in 2013 as one of the few examples of ongoing collaborations by all the Arts Councils and Development agencies across these isles.

What are you looking forward to in WOMEX Manchester this year?

I’m really looking forward to supporting Manchester – an incredible city of music and culture – and to welcoming the world to discover these isles.

I’m particulary excited about the Horizon’s stage and seeing Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté showcasing their captivating music to people from all corners of the globe.

Also, I’m looking forward to seeing what the world has to offer during WOMEX, the beauty of it being you never know what you’re going to experience or what will move you, and the element of surprise is simply amazing. The opening concert they’ve planned promises to be very exciting.

I can’t wait to immerse myself in the vibrant energy of the world, right here on our doorstep. It’s going to be lovely and I’m honoured to be part of it.

For more information about WOMEX 2024, visit https://www.womex.com

