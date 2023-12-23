£1.2 million active travel improvements get underway

Work has got underway on significant improvements that will make it easier for people to walk and cycle safely in the Ffordd Penrhos area near Bangor.

Having secured £1.2 million of Active Travel support from the Welsh Government, Cyngor Gwynedd has worked with Transport for Wales to develop the plans.

The current work is part of the first phase of improvements from the Coed Mawr area to Coed y Maes in Penrhosgarnedd.

Ffordd Penrhos connects residential areas with schools, travel centres, the hospital and employment areas. The aim of the scheme is to provide a safe means of travel to school, work and enjoy leisure activities in the area.

Very busy

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “I am extremely pleased to see the work on active travel improvements in the Ffordd Penrhos area in Bangor get underway.

“This area can be very busy in terms of traffic, and there has been a real desire from local residents for years to improve the situation and make it more convenient for people in the area to be able to walk and cycle safely.

“The improvements that are being developed will make it easier for children and parents to get to school and nursery safely by foot or bicycle and cut down on car journeys, which is clearly also beneficial for the environment and cutting down on carbon emissions.

“While we accept that the temporary work will cause some inconvenience in the short term, I am confident that the people of the area will see the benefits of the improvements very soon.”

Councillor Menna Baines, who represents Y Faenol area on Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “As someone who has lived on Ffordd Penrhos for over twenty years I have seen the traffic increase constantly and it is at its heaviest when taking children to and from school.

“I welcome this scheme as a contribution towards reducing the dependence on cars locally and the crossings that are part of it are going to be helpful too as people have been calling for more safe places to cross for some time. Of course, cycling and walking are also great means of exercise.”

Health

Councillor Elin Walker Jones, who represents Glyder on the Council, noted: “We are very pleased with the development locally and look forward to seeing the active travel route facilitating travel to school by walking or cycling.

“This will reduce the traffic and its adverse effects on children’s health. Walking or cycling rather than traveling in a vehicle is good for our physical and mental health.”

Councillor Gareth Anthony Roberts, member of Dewi’s ward on Gwynedd Council, added: “After the initial disturbance of doing this work I am confident that this scheme will be a great opportunity for local people to be more active and to engage with each other and reducing using their cars.”

As part of the improvements being carried out in the first phase between Coed Mawr and Coed y Maes, the existing footpath will be modified to make it suitable for pedestrians and cyclists, in addition there will be pedestrian crossings provided to help children cross the road.

This is the first phase of the improvements, and it is hoped that further financial support will enable Cyngor Gwynedd to continue with further work in the area in the future.

Details about the plan are updated online here: Penrhos Road Active Travel Scheme, Bangor, Gwynedd – Griffiths Community and information can also be seen on the YGC – Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy website: Cynllun Teithio Llesol Ffordd Penrhos, Bangor, Gwynedd | YGC – Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

