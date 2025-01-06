£1-4bn road project set for completion next summer

A major road project, described as one of largest and most technically challenging in the UK, is set to be completed in Wales this summer.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the £1-4bn A465 (Hirwaun to Dowlais) project consists of 17.7km of new dual carriageway, 6.1km of sideroads, more than 14km of active travel routes, 38 new culverts, 30 new bridges and 28 retaining walls.

As well as connecting communities by linking the Valleys and south and west Wales to the English Midlands and beyond, the scheme has also created more than 2,000 new jobs with over half of those employed living in the local area.

Ecological impacts

To mitigate the ecological impacts of the project a series of measures have been undertaken.

New habitats have been created for species including great crested newt and marsh fritillary butterfly and coppiced stools and topsoil from ancient woodland impacted by the project has been relocated. More than 55,000 trees have been planted in the local area, with a total of 120,000 expected to be planted by the end of the scheme.

Speaking on a visit to the A465 project, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a key priority for us. We’ve spent £1bn fixing and improving our roads since 2021, including more than £250m in the past year.

“This project is an incredibly impressive piece of engineering and a fantastic example of how targeted investment in road infrastructure can deliver on many levels, providing jobs for the local community, improving accessibility, supporting education and skills, alongside delivering environmental benefits.

“It’s been a complex project which has not been without its challenges, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping us to deliver one of the largest road projects in the UK.”

