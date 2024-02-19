£1.8 million refurbishment of popular theatre gets underway

A major refurbishment of Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon gets underway Today (19 February) thanks to £1.8 million in UK Government Levelling Up funding.

Work on the venue, which opened in April 1997 as the first wholly Lottery funded new build arts organisation in the UK, is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The theatre will remain open throughout this period, with public access restricted in some areas where demolition or construction is taking place.

Disruption

Theatr Brycheiniog Director Eleri B. Jones said: “We are very much staying open throughout the improvement works and will continue to welcome visitors and our valued patrons into the building.

“There may be some disruption over the summer, but we will work flexibly to continue offering our diverse range of events wherever we can, including outside during the busy summer period.

“We’d like to thank our audiences in advance for bearing with us during this time, and hope they continue to enjoy all that our much-loved centre for the arts has to offer.”

Among the areas that will be unaffected are the main reception and café which were improved in 2022.

The refurbishment includes:

· New front of house public toilets and back of house dressing room toilets.

· Upgrade to all internal and external light fittings, helping to make the building more energy efficient.

· New external windows and doors throughout the building.

· New front of house public lift.

· New cargo lift.

· Upgrade to the air handling system in the auditorium, studio and public areas.

“This work will see exciting but very necessary improvements made to this cultural gem in the heart of Brecon,” Cllr David Selby the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, added.

“Much of the infrastructure has remained untouched since it first opened in 1997 so, is in need of an upgrade.”

Theatr Brycheiniog is home to a 477-seat auditorium and 120-seat studio and rehearsal space which are used to stage programmes of Welsh and English language productions.

For more information on events at the theatre visit here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

