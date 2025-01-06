£1.8 million transformation of former department store gets underway

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Work to transform a former department store into an arts centre is getting under way.

The JT Morgan building on Belle Vue Way, Swansea has been empty for years and contractors were due to arrive on site this week, the man behind the project said.

Dan Staveley, founder and director of Elysium gallery and studios, which occupies four other buildings in the city, said phase one of the scheme would consist of a new roof, lift, fully accessible entrance and the creation of 63 artist studios on the first and second floors.

UK Government money

He said £1.8 million for phase one had been secured via the Shared Prosperity Fund – a pot of UK Government money administered by councils – the Arts Council of Wales, a Welsh Government grant, and a community share offer.

“It’s extremely exciting – it’s taken us three years to get to this point, and it will help us sustain our business,” said Mr Staveley.

Subject to funding, the second phase will comprise a ground-floor gallery and education centre, cafe, function suite and quiet room. Of Elysium’s four buildings in High Street, Orchard Street, Mansel Street and College Street, only the High Street bar and music venue will remain.

Speaking in February last year Mr Staveley said more than 100 painters, illustrators, sculptors, designers, print makers and photographers rented space with Elysium and that larger premises were needed. The privately-owned JT Morgan store, which Elysium now has a lease for, shut in 2008.

‘Delighted’

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said: “The former JT Morgan building has been empty for many years, so we’re delighted to be supporting Elysium Gallery with their plans to bring the building back into use.

“Their exciting plans will help further boost art and culture in the city centre, while also creating more footfall to benefit existing city centre businesses and help attract even more investment in future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

