£10.8m project underway to revitalise Aberystwyth Promenade

A major project is underway to upgrade and revitalise Aberystwyth Promenade.

The initiative, which began in October, seeks to create “a more vibrant, accessible, and attractive space for both locals and visitors”, with completion of the first phase expected by early 2025.

Investment

Funded by £10.8m from the UK Government, the Promenade project is part of a larger £60m investment into Aberystwyth, which also includes the redevelopment of the historic Old College.

Together, these efforts aim to breathe new life into a historic town, encouraging new investment, boosting local businesses, and boosting Aberystwyth’s position as a prime tourist destination.

Improvements to the promenade include upgraded street lighting, enhanced footpaths, and modern street furniture, all designed to create a welcoming and safe environment.

These upgrades will aim to refresh the look of the promenade and promote its year-round use, offering residents and visitors an improved space to relax, exercise, and enjoy.

Promising

Councillor Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council, expressed optimism about the project: “This is a transformative programme of works for Aberystwyth.”

“The new promenade will enhance links with other attractions, such as the Castle Grounds and the revitalised Old College. It will provide more space for active travel, support healthier lifestyles, and add to the beauty of the seafront.”

He also highlighted the positive economic impact the project is expected to bring: “Increased footfall will naturally lead to business growth, and it’s encouraging to see some improvements already, like the new lighting at Castle Point.”

Maldwyn Pryse, Mayor of Aberystwyth, acknowledged the project’s positive aspects but expressed concerns about the consultation process: “While there was a lack of proper consultation, we welcome the fact that works have now started.”

“The investment will bring much-needed enhancements to the town, especially with the installation of two new bridges expected before Christmas, pending construction consents from CADW,” said Pryse.

Disruption

He emphasized the importance of collaboration moving forward, stating: “I will be pushing for a strong partnership with the County Council to ensure we fully engage with the opportunities this project presents.”

Works are being conducted in phases to minimise disruption for residents and businesses.

The project is scheduled to conclude by summer 2025, with the first phase of the promenade works expected to be completed early next year.

