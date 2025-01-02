£10 million available for regeneration projects across Wales

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has made £10m available to help fund regeneration projects across Wales.

Grants from the Transforming Towns Loans programme support local authorities with town and city centre regeneration projects and has allocated more than £62m since its launch in 2014.

The aim of the scheme is to reduce the number of vacant and underutilised sites and buildings and increase footfall in town centres.

The funding also encourages more sustainable uses for empty premises, such as leisure, key services and conversion to town centre residential, and help to prevent some of the activity from being relocated to edge of town development.

Vibrant

The Cabinet Secretary said: “Our Transforming Towns Loans programme improves the places where people live and work, creating a sense of place and vibrant high streets.

“Empty and disused buildings are a wasted resource in our communities, and our town centre funding will create job opportunities and bring life back to high streets and disused and forgotten buildings at the heart of their town centres.

“I encourage local authorities to utilise this funding and look forward to seeing their plans to create job opportunities and bring life back to the forgotten buildings in the heart of their communities.”

Applications for the 2024/25 round of loan funding close on 10 January 2025.

