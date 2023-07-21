12 arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving during ride out

Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving at a ride out event last month.

The men aged 18 to 52 have been arrested in connection with the event which involved a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff on Saturday, June 10.

Some of those involved drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.

The ongoing proactive investigation so far includes 23 vehicles including 11 quad bikes and two all-terrain vehicles being seized from a unit in Wilson Road, Ely on Friday, June 16.

Two men, aged 28 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and other offences, are on police bail pending further enquiries.

Safe

Eleven people will receive Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for committing motor offence and NIPs being sent to three other people to confirm who was using their vehicle at the time of offences committed at the event.

South Wales Police said they’re committed to keeping the community safe and every road user has a duty to abide by road traffic legislation.

The Force has asked that anyone who has any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could help the investigation can submit it online via a public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP23B72-PO2

Alternatively, contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence: 2300189926.

