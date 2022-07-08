£12 million funding announced to improve neurodevelopmental conditions services

The Welsh Government has announced it will be making an additional £12m available to support a new national improvement programme for neurodevelopmental conditions services to 2025.

These are a group of conditions which are affected by the way the brain develops and commonly appear in childhood.

This includes attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, learning disabilities, intellectual disability (also known as mental retardation), conduct disorders, cerebral palsy, and impairments in vision and hearing.

The new support, announced by Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan, is in addition to the £11.5m the government has already invested to improve autism services over the next three years.

The funding is being made available following a review into the increasing pressure on neurodevelopmental services, which the government says has intensified as a result of the pandemic.

Increased awareness of autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions has also led to rising demand for assessment and support, which has led to longer waiting times and gaps in provision.

Swifter access

The review confirmed swifter access to support and assessment is needed and concluded services should be based on need rather than led by diagnosis.

In a written statement announcing the programme, the deputy minister said: “Since taking responsibility for this area last year, I have had the opportunity to meet families and carers of children and young people with neurodevelopmental conditions.

“I have been struck by their resilience and determination to navigate their way through complex systems often with very little support.

“I want this situation to change; to become easier. We must protect and support families so they can continue in their vital caring roles and enable their loved ones to lead fulfilling lives.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

