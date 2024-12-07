12 sentenced for violent disorder at football match

Football fans who were involved in violent disorder at a Welsh Premier League match in Flintshire last year have been sentenced.

The 12 individuals, whose ages range from 15 to 42, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court and Mold Magistrates’ Court over the past week in connection with offences during the Flint Town United v Caernarfon Town fixture on 8 April 2023.

The match, played at Flint’s Cae-Y-Castell ground, was abandoned shortly after kick-off because of the disorder.

Serious injuries

Witnesses reported fighting between the two sets of supporters, which subsequently resulted in one man sustaining serious injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

Police Officers attended reports of crowd disorder at the stadium and made three arrests, before an extensive investigation led to further suspects being identified.

Simon Davies, 42, of Maes Afon, Flint was jailed for 20 months for violent disorder, Jack Davies, 21, of Maes Afon, Flint was sentenced to 11 months in a Young Offenders Institution for violent disorder and Jamie Griffiths, 18, of Ffordd Maes Barcer, Caernarfon was sentenced to nine months in a Young Offenders Institution for violent disorder.

Luke Hughes, 35, of Cae Mur, Caernarfon received a 12-month Community Order and Cai Ditchburn, 26, of Constantine Road, Caernarfon – received a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.

Football banning orders

All of the adult defendants were also issued with Football Banning Orders ranging from three to six years.

They will now be prohibited from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the orders.

Failure to comply with the FBO could result in a fine or a six-month prison sentence.

Seven other males, all of whom are under 18 years old and cannot be named for legal reasons, were issued with referrals to the Flintshire Youth Offender Panel for periods of between four and eight months. Each youth was also ordered to pay costs of £226.

‘Unacceptable’

Investigating Officer, DC Donna Vernon described the violence of the men sentenced as, “completely unacceptable”.

She added: “Disorder of this kind has no place at a football match, nor anywhere else within our communities.

“The sentences imposed reflect the serious and violent nature of the incident at Flint’s ground earlier this year.

“We thank the public for their help in identifying those involved, following our appeal for information and our wider investigation.

“The Football Banning Orders issued today will also restrict their access to attend future matches.

“It demonstrates our determination to pursue prosecutions to get justice for victims, and it shows that violence has no place in football.”

