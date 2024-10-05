134 parking spaces could be lost to retirement flats in popular seaside town

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

More than 130 car parking spaces could be lost in a popular seaside town if plans for retirement homes are approved.

McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to build retirement homes at Maelgwyn Road’s pay and display car park in Llandudno.

The plan has sparked serious concerns about the loss of parking spaces in the town, while the town council is worried the proposal could put further strain on health care services.

The site has up to 134 car parking spaces, charging £1.70 for an hour’s parking.

The company say they want to build 57 apartments for retired people.

If planning permission is granted, the developers want to build the retirement living housing accommodation together with communal facilities and resident car parking.

The new building will create one full-time job.

Tourism

Llandudno Town Council has objected to the application, fearing it could damage tourism.

As part of Conwy Council’s consultation process, the town council said in its letter: “Loss of parking would add to the already existing parking shortage in Llandudno to the detriment of the town’s prosperity as a tourist destination.”

The town council has also cited insufficient parking for the development itself as well as a lack of visitor spaces.

Affordability

The town council also had concerns about the affordability of the proposed properties and the impact building more retirement flats could have on “already overstretched health care services”.

Cllr Harry Saville said: “I am totally against McCarthy Stone’s proposals. Maelgwyn Road Car Park is a vital part of our town centre’s infrastructure, providing over a hundred parking spaces.

“The plans for 57 apartments to be built on the site will see a net loss of over 150 car parking spaces near Llandudno’s town centre – and we all know how difficult parking can be in Llandudno.

“As well as the parking problems, the proposed development will have an immensely overbearing presence on the surrounding streetscape, and it is unclear what consideration has been given to the impact this development will have on local services, like GPs and dentists.”

He added: “It’s really important that local residents have their say on this planning application.

“You can do this by emailing [email protected] or writing to Development Management, Conwy County Borough Council, PO Box 1, Conwy LL30 9GN and quoting the reference number 0/52002.”

Speaking in May, McCarthy Stone’s divisional managing director Ciaran Aldridge said: “There is a real need for specialist retirement accommodation in Llandudno, and this proposal would go some way to addressing that, whilst at the same time releasing existing family homes onto the market and relieving the pressure to build on local greenfield sites.”

The planning application will likely be debated at a future planning committee meeting.

