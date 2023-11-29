Five walks in Wales make ‘best 20 walks in the UK’ list

Stephen Price

Five walks in Wales have been included in GO Outdoors’ list of the UK’s favourite walks.

The list, compiled by outdoor experts from Go Outdoors, includes walks from an array of UK areas, ranging from the Cornish coast to the Scottish highlands, with five Welsh walks making the cut hailing from Eryri and Pembrokeshire.

Entries in the popular list from Eryri inlude ‘The Snowdon Horseshoe’ and Crib Goch to Yr Wyddfa, while the three Pembrokeshire routes are Saint David’s and Porth Clais, Tenby to Saundersfoot and the Newport Millennium Trail.

Beautiful scenery

The team has provided the route and details such as the grade, terrain and distance of each hike so that you walkers are able to find the perfect one to suit their own ability.

Welshman, Gethin Jones, was asked to share his favourite walk, choosing a walk from Kinder Scout to Edale in the Peak District which he became familiar with during lockdown.

Pembrokeshire was chosen for the location of Sean Fletcher’s favourite walk – St David’s, Porth Clais, and Ramsey Sound.

He said: “Pembrokeshire Coast is a truly amazing place. Taking in the sea air whilst walking is something I love about being outdoors, and this walk provides me with exactly that. There’s not much more I could ask for than beautiful scenery and fresh sea air!”

Breathtaking walks

A representative from Go Outdoors shared Sean’s passion for the area, saying: “If you’re looking for a coastal walk, the delightful town of St. David’s is just a mere half-mile (800 meters) to the coast, and then the real adventure begins! The path will take you on a journey from the enchanting St. Non’s Bay to the picturesque Porthstinian.”

They added: “Brace yourself for a wild, breathtaking, and wonderfully solitary stretch of shoreline which is also relatively easy to walk with its well-marked path and just a handful of modest ascents and descents.”

Encouraging walkers of all abilities to try something from their list, they said: “Whether you crave the challenge of mountainous trails, the tranquillity of lakeside strolls, or the historical fascination of ancient landmarks, we’ve pulled together our favourite walks from 8 National Parks around the UK and we’re thrilled to have five Welsh entries this year.”

You can view the full list here: https://blog.gooutdoors.co.uk/the-best-20-walks-in-the-uk/

