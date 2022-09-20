16 Newport shops given closure orders for illicit tobacco sales

Sixteen shops involved in the illicit sale of tobacco have been given closure orders this year following investigations led by Newport City Council.

It is estimated that the closures will have prevented illegal tobacco sales of more than £500,000.

The investigations were led by the council’s trading standards team supported by Gwent Police, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Ash Wales, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Newport NOW, HM Customs and Excise, representatives from the tobacco industry and officers from Operation CeCe, a specialist trading standards team tackling illegal tobacco.

Closure orders

In the latest round of court action, four more shops received three-month ASB closure orders issued by Gwent magistrates in August.

Superstore, 141 Commercial Street (closed to November 10)

Jacobs, 61 Commercial Street (closed to November 11)

Maleek, 61 Commercial Road (closed to November 17)

Food Store, 155 Commercial Road (closed to November 30)

Food Store unsuccessfully contested the application for the ASB closure order.

Twelve shops were given three-month closure orders by magistrates earlier this year.

A survey by Ash Wales found that the illegal tobacco market makes up 15 per cent of all tobacco sales in Wales, with a higher prevalence in deprived communities.

Anyone with information relating to the sale of illegal tobacco is urged to report it, anonymously.

