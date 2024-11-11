1,800 children come together to create new song for Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

With only 6 months to go until Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 is held in Neath Port Talbot, 1,800 local children have come together to create a special song with songwriters Bronwen Lewis and Huw Chiswell.

Next year, one of Europe’s largest touring festivals, Eisteddfod yr Urdd is returning to Margam Park for the first time since 2003.

In celebration, a welcome song, ‘Cân y Croeso, Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr’ has been composed by Bronwen Lewis and Huw Chiswell and features over 1,800 children from Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

The song has been chosen by BBC Radio Cymru as its track of the week (11 November) and is available to stream on digital platforms.

The youngsters also joined the songwriters at Margam Park recently, dressed in their red, white and green, to record a music video which will be premiered at a special gig on Saturday evening (16 November) at Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera.

The music video showcases some of the area’s most notable sites, from steel to sea, and welcomes the visitors and competitors that will come to Margam Park in droves in May 2025.

Young singers, instrumentalists and dancers from the area were all part of creating this special welcome song.

Llio Maddocks, Urdd Director of the Arts said: “As the Eisteddfod moves from area to area it is an opportunity for us to reach out to children who haven’t taken part in the festival before and give them the opportunity to experience activities such as this.

“We’re so glad the local youngsters are excited to welcome everyone to West Glamorgan in 2025 and are grateful to the Local Executive Committee for securing these experiences for our youngsters, and their support throughout.”

Neath Port Talbot Councillor and Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cen Phillips says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming this wonderful celebration of language and culture to our historic Margam Park next spring, and hope as many local children as possible will take the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations.”

As well as the song, a series of celebrations are being held over the next month – from jamborees to a Parade in Aberafan, and a concert by local secondary schools.

The welcome celebrations are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF)’ administered by Neath Port Talbot Council, and the video was created through support from Afanti Media production company.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr 2025 will be held in Margam Park May 26 – 31, before visiting Ynys Môn in 2026 and then Newport for the very first time in 2027.

