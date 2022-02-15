19th century railway barracks could be turned into flats

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

A former railway barracks in Abergavenny could be converted as part of plans for 10 new flats in the town.

Plans have been lodged to convert the building known as Kingdom Hall in Brecon Road into four flats, with a new building also proposed to provide a further six flats.

The building was originally built in the 1860s as a barrack for rail crews and staff to stay overnight between journeys.

It was later divided into use as flats and as a social club for Nevill Hall Hospital.

In the 1990s the social club part was converted into a place of worship, before being sold in 2020.

The third storey of the building is currently in use as a flat, while the lower two floors are vacant.

Now plans have been lodged with Monmouthshire council which would convert the vacant part of the building into three two-bedroom and one one-bedroom flats.

A separate block is also proposed next to the building containing three, two-bedroom flats, and three more with one-bedroom.

The development would also be served by nine parking spaces.

Modern

A design and access statement says some of the flats would provide affordable housing.

“There is a shortage in affordable housing options for social and intermediate rent in Monmouthshire,” it says.

“The proposal within this development is to make available a proportion of the flats created to the Monmouthshire County Council housing strategy team and this is under discussion and should be borne in mind during the application process.”

Five Cedar trees will be removed to allow a retaining wall to be installed, and to allow for the new building, according to the plans.

Once installed, the boundaries can be replanted to give a planted area, it is said.

The proposed new building will be designed to modern standards, with products and materials used to reduce the carbon footprint.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

