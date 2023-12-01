£1m redevelopment of former bus station and proposed marketplace given the go-ahead

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A £1m redevelopment of a former bus station in Merthyr Tydfil into a marketplace and open space has been given the green light.

The Welsh Government has agreed its funding package for the redevelopment of the former Glebeland site which lies off Castle Street.

The development, which will cost around £1m, will see the unused space transformed into a marketplace with events area, parks, and open green space.

Contractors will be on site from January 8, and work is expected to be completed at the end of spring.

The old bus station was demolished at the end of 2021 with the new bus station now on Swan Street.

The council has since consulted with the community about what they want to see there.

Local consultation

Councillor Michelle Symonds, Cabinet Cember for Regeneration, said: “We’re delighted that this funding package has now been confirmed and the plans for the site can be realised. These are exciting times for Merthyr Tydfil town centre.”

Council leader Geraint Thomas said: “We’ve taken on board the comments of residents through two phases of consultation, and we know that residents and businesses in the locality will welcome this much anticipated addition to the town centre. I’m looking forward to seeing it become a well-used public event space and thriving marketplace.”

